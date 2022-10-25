Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
WLWT 5
Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio
CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Work resumes at Miamitown intersection for traffic signal replacement
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced crews will resume replacing a traffic signal in Miamitown this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Progress on the light replacement was delayed due to an earlier crash. According to officials,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
WLWT 5
Overnight ramp closures scheduled along I-275 and I-71 near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect overnight ramp closures as part of the Interstate 275 Resurfacing and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to ODOT, crews will be working along the ramps...
WLWT 5
Xavier University announces partnership with Grippo's Chips
CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced Thursday a multi-year deal with Grippo's Chips to become the official chip of Musketeer Athletics. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with another great Cincinnati institution and brand as the Official Chip of Xavier Athletics," said Teri Baker, President of the Grippo Potato Chip Company. "We look forward to building this into a successful and long-term partnership"
WLWT 5
A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Forestville
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Forestville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires, fallen street lamp on Pembroke Drive in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires, fallen street lamp on Pembroke Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash blocks two lanes along north I-71 near East Kemper Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at East Kemper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate near Montgomery, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police identify woman killed in Union Township condo fire; Man in serious condition
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a condo fire in Union Township Monday night. According to officials, around 8 p.m. firefighters were on the scene of an incident in the 400 block of Maple Port Way at the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati firefighters respond to report of a structure fire in Mount Auburn neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Friday morning in Cincinnati's Mount Auburn neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in around 11 a.m. about a fire located at 2205 Reading Rd., according...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Jaeci Roberts sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
Comments / 0