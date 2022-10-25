ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Alcoholic Mountain Dew beverage launches in Ohio

CINCINNATI — An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is now being sold across Ohio, including in Cincinnati. The alcoholic beverage is the latest to hit the stores as seltzer and vodka-soda beverages increase in popularity. The alcoholic drink, called Hard MTN Dew, is now being sold in select Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Work resumes at Miamitown intersection for traffic signal replacement

MIAMITOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced crews will resume replacing a traffic signal in Miamitown this week. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Progress on the light replacement was delayed due to an earlier crash. According to officials,...
MIAMITOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight ramp closures scheduled along I-275 and I-71 near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect overnight ramp closures as part of the Interstate 275 Resurfacing and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to ODOT, crews will be working along the ramps...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Xavier University announces partnership with Grippo's Chips

CINCINNATI — Xavier University announced Thursday a multi-year deal with Grippo's Chips to become the official chip of Musketeer Athletics. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with another great Cincinnati institution and brand as the Official Chip of Xavier Athletics," said Teri Baker, President of the Grippo Potato Chip Company. "We look forward to building this into a successful and long-term partnership"
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays along west I-275 in Forestville

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Five Mile Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays along the interstate in Forestville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocks two lanes along north I-71 near East Kemper Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 at East Kemper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate near Montgomery, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross

ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Jaeci Roberts sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
ROSS, OH

