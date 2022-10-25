Police calls

LIMA — The NAACP will be holding an election on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The polls will be virtually through Election Buddy. Ballots will be sent electronically. NAACP members who have been in good standing since May 1st, live/work in the district and have been present throughout the election are eligible to run for office. Nominations for officers and at-large members of the executive committee are due by Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. A consent form and petition must be completed and turned in at 2945 Wells Dr.

LIMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO