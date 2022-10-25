ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

2300 block of Central Point Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1000 block of Burch Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

South Collett Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1100 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

South Pierce Street at West Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday.

1000 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

1100 block of West High Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday evening.

Oak Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday night.

600 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

100 block of Foxfield Court, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

1200 block of Lutz Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Monday.

600 block of Shock Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.

1900 block of Brentlinger Road, Harrod — A forgery was reported Monday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A report of sexual abuse was filed Monday.

1200 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

1700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Related
The Lima News

Lima police investigate report of shots fired

LIMA — Lima police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue in reference to shots being fired. One residence was struck but police offered no further details at this time. Anyone with information is...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima Fire Department honored for service

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department men and women were honored for their response to a collision at the Mayor’s Press Conference Wednesday afternoon. The nine-vehicle crash took place near Exit 125 on Interstate 75 on Sept. 4. The accident resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 4 years prison for fentanyl conviction

LIMA — A Lima man will spend four years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. Jaylen Moore, 22, was sentenced to four to six years in prison Friday afternoon. He received a $7,500 fine, but it was waived after he filed an affidavit of indigency stating he could not pay it.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Road Closure on Breese Rd. Friday

LIMA — The Allen County Engineer has announced a road closure on Breese Rd on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road will be closed between S. Dixie Highway and Shawnee Rd. Construction workers will be pacing the roadway. School transportation and emergency vehicles will still have access to the roadways.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Stinebaugh to testify on Friday

WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge

LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Following testimony, mayor awaits verdict

WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County jury tasked with determining the fate of Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging theft in office, conflict of interest and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, deliberated into the evening hours Friday before calling it a day.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial

WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Allen County’s COVID-19 risk level to medium, during which people at higher risk for severe illness should take additional precautions like wearing a mask due to the prevalence of virus in the community. Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Bowsher named Lima Sertoma Firefighter of the Year

LIMA — It is an honor that goes back a half-century, and on Thursday, Lima firefighter Emily Bowsher had her name added to the list of those named the Lima Noon Sertoma Club’s Firefighter of the Year. Bowsher is the 51st firefighter to receive this award, which was...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Roundtable discusses Lima small business issues

LIMA — The City of Lima has conducted a series of business roundtables to address present needs in the community. Restaurants, industry, retail and construction businesses alike in the city have had the opportunity to focus on what matters. On Thursday afternoon, the City of Lima Small Business and...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima NAACP unit to hold election

LIMA — The NAACP will be holding an election on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The polls will be virtually through Election Buddy. Ballots will be sent electronically. NAACP members who have been in good standing since May 1st, live/work in the district and have been present throughout the election are eligible to run for office. Nominations for officers and at-large members of the executive committee are due by Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. A consent form and petition must be completed and turned in at 2945 Wells Dr.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Gallery opening at Ohio State Lima

LIMA — Cleveland-based artist M. Carmen Lane will be at the Farmer Family Gallery to open her show Migrations at a gallery reception from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, October 27. The reception is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., October 27-December 8. The...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

OSU glee clubs to perform in Lima

LIMA — The Ohio State University Men’s Glee Club and Women’s Glee Club will visit The Ohio State University at Lima for a community concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall. The concert...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Prospective students look closer at UNOH

LIMA —While leaves are falling off trees and high school football is just reaching its postseason, UNOH on Friday was preparing students who they hope to host next fall. The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Colleges of Business, Health Professions, and Occupational Professions held an open house for high school seniors and their families.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Volleyball: Crestview holds off Leipsic

VAN WERT — Remain calm and win a district title. Crestview found themselves down 15-11 to Leipsic in the fourth set with the Knights looking to avoid heading towards a fifth set after they had won the first two but saw the Vikings score a third set win and eyeing a fourth with the 4-point lead.
LEIPSIC, OH
