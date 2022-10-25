ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laketown Township, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Dorr Twp. Board approves PUD for Freedom Ranch

The Dorr Township Board Thursday evening accepted the recommendation of the Planning Commission to approved request for a planned unit development (PUD) for the Freedom Ranch on Hillcrest Drive. There was some opposition expressed during deliberations, suggestions that the Freedom Ranch project opens up a dead end street and will...
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
whtc.com

Laketown Resident Bags First Buck In Annual Huyser Farm Park Hunt

LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – Christopher Nyland was the first to bring home a deer this season from the Laketown Township Archery Deer Hunting Program at Huyser Farm Park, 4188 64th St. Nyland, a Laketown resident, got the eight-point buck at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the middle-western section of the 102-acre park, 4188 64 th St.
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
My North.com

4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway

Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close

A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

3 UP schools awarded money for electric school buses

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula school districts will receive federal funds to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Clean School Bus Rebate Program. According to a press release from the EPA, nearly $1 billion has been awarded from President Biden’s 2022...
BESSEMER, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana

One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Rat infestation in Dorr is becoming a health hazard

The rat infestation in the community of Dorr is a serious problem. It’s a health hazard not to mention a nuisance to our properties/belongings. The people of Dorr have spoken and want to be heard. We need Dorr Township to take action and resolve this matter. We are not here to point fingers or blame anyone in particular. The community has reason to believe the township supervisor is aware of the issue, but has yet to do anything about it.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy