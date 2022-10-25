The rat infestation in the community of Dorr is a serious problem. It’s a health hazard not to mention a nuisance to our properties/belongings. The people of Dorr have spoken and want to be heard. We need Dorr Township to take action and resolve this matter. We are not here to point fingers or blame anyone in particular. The community has reason to believe the township supervisor is aware of the issue, but has yet to do anything about it.

DORR TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO