townbroadcast.com
Dorr Twp. Board approves PUD for Freedom Ranch
The Dorr Township Board Thursday evening accepted the recommendation of the Planning Commission to approved request for a planned unit development (PUD) for the Freedom Ranch on Hillcrest Drive. There was some opposition expressed during deliberations, suggestions that the Freedom Ranch project opens up a dead end street and will...
whtc.com
Laketown Resident Bags First Buck In Annual Huyser Farm Park Hunt
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – Christopher Nyland was the first to bring home a deer this season from the Laketown Township Archery Deer Hunting Program at Huyser Farm Park, 4188 64th St. Nyland, a Laketown resident, got the eight-point buck at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the middle-western section of the 102-acre park, 4188 64 th St.
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday
On Friday, Oct. 28 at approximately 9:30 a.m., The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget will coordinate the harvest of the 2022 Michigan state Christmas tree.
How drinking water concerns could bring an economic boom to rural Michigan
OCEANA COUNTY, MI – What started as a drinking water concern for agricultural workers facing eviction could turn into an economic boom for a small rural town in West Michigan that also happens to be home to one of the country’s largest fruit processors. An apartment complex for...
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
New resort ownership may cause important snowmobile trail to close
A change in ownership of a popular ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula could throw a wrench in the plans for snowmobilers this year. New owners at the Snow River Mountain Resort announced they would no longer allow snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle operation on their property, which would cause the closure of an "important stretch" of a trail, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a Tuesday news release.
michiganradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
Group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
WLUC
3 UP schools awarded money for electric school buses
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula school districts will receive federal funds to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Clean School Bus Rebate Program. According to a press release from the EPA, nearly $1 billion has been awarded from President Biden’s 2022...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana
One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
townbroadcast.com
Rat infestation in Dorr is becoming a health hazard
The rat infestation in the community of Dorr is a serious problem. It’s a health hazard not to mention a nuisance to our properties/belongings. The people of Dorr have spoken and want to be heard. We need Dorr Township to take action and resolve this matter. We are not here to point fingers or blame anyone in particular. The community has reason to believe the township supervisor is aware of the issue, but has yet to do anything about it.
Tv20detroit.com
Lear to open $80M manufacturing facility EV battery component plant in Michigan
Lear Corporate announced Thursday it will open a new $80 million manufacturing facility in Michigan to build electric vehicle batteries. According to the company, General Motors selected Lear to exclusively supply the Battery Discount Unit (BDU) on all full-size trucks and SUVs using GM's Ultium EV platform through 2030. Now,...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
