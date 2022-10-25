Read full article on original website
iheart.com
WATCH: Fans Speculate that Katy Perry Might Be a Robot
We've been told that technology is so advanced these days, that robots could be walking among us. Would we even know? Well, fans of Katy Perry are speculating that the pop singer could be one of them. Katy was in the middle of a concert in Las Vegas when it...
iheart.com
A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot
It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
‘SNL’ Skechers Ad Spoofs Kanye West‘s Visit To Company’s Offices Amid Fallout From Antisemitic Comments
A day after Adidas ended its business relationship with Kanye West following his repeated antisemitic comments, the rapper made an “unannounced” visit to a Skechers corporate office in LA on Wednesday and was escorted from the building. The incident was parodied in a Saturday Night Live Skechers ad. “Here at Skechers, we pride ourselves on two things, making stylish, comfortable shoes at an affordable price and having zero tolerance for antisemitism,” a Skechers rep played by Cecily Strong said. Added another staffer played by Bowen Yang, “That’s why earlier this week Kanye West showed up at our corporate office, asking to work with...
Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘SNL’ Alongside Jack Harlow In Alcoholics Anonymous Sketch
Tom Hanks made an unexpected appearance during Jack Harlow‘s Saturday Night Live episode. The acting legend, 66, popped up alongside the rapper, 24, who was attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the Oct. 29 sketch. “Jesse, you’ve been coming a while and you never share with the group,” Bowen Yang’s character, who led the group, said to Jack’s character. Instead of discussing his struggles with alcohol, Jack’s Jesse informed the group that he had the “perfect idea for a Pixar movie.” Notably, Jack is friends of Tom’s son Chet Hanks, who is also a rapper.
iheart.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in separate statements shared on their verified Instagram accounts Friday (October 28) morning. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote on his Instagram...
D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk rock band Dead Kennedys, dies at 63
According to a tweet posted on the band's official Twitter account, Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, died in Los Angeles on Friday due to "trauma to his head from an accidental fall."
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Jessica Simpson, Megan, Ashley Graham, Cardi B, Dolly.
Jessica Simpson is her own best model while posing in Daisy Duke shorts from her clothing line... Megan Thee Stallion made a mini horror movie. SUNDAY Ashley Graham is 35. Plus size model and the 2018 "Sports Illustrated" issue. 'Giving you ass, hair and heels': Cardi B. It's safe to...
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
