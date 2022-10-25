ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer reveals College Football Playoff expansion thoughts

It’s been a few years since three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has coached in a college football game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But as an analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, he’s now free to give his opinions about the ever-changing college football landscape. And this week, he gave his thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Penn State brings another top-15 rivalry matchup to the Week 9 slate. This time around, the Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley with a 12 p.m. ET kickoff scheduled on FOX. Ohio State vs. Penn State preview. Coming into Week 9, both Ohio State and Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
mgoblue

Michigan Drops Rivalry Road Match at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 6-ranked Ohio State in three sets (17-25, 21-25, 23-25) on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) started out strong and used a balanced attack to pull to a 19-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
639K+
Followers
81K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy