3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Ohio State football once again killing Big Ten in recruiting
If you want to succeed as a college football program, you have to be able to recruit well. Recruiting is the lifeblood of the sport. Without elite recruits, you get left behind. The Ohio State football program knows that more than any other program in the Big Ten Conference. Ohio...
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show
“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State.”
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals College Football Playoff expansion thoughts
It’s been a few years since three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has coached in a college football game for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But as an analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, he’s now free to give his opinions about the ever-changing college football landscape. And this week, he gave his thoughts on College Football Playoff expansion.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Penn State: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Penn State brings another top-15 rivalry matchup to the Week 9 slate. This time around, the Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley with a 12 p.m. ET kickoff scheduled on FOX. Ohio State vs. Penn State preview. Coming into Week 9, both Ohio State and Penn State...
Eleven Warriors
2024 Four-star Ohio State Safety/Linebacker Target Garrett Stover Could Make a Commitment in the Near Future
Garrett Stover’s recruitment is coming to a close. The four-star 2024 Ohio safety/linebacker told Eleven Warriors he is nearing a decision and will likely commit before the year is out, most likely around the beginning of December. As it stands, Stover’s recruitment has primarily turned into a two-team race.
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Julian Fleming, Cade Stover Preview Penn State
The Buckeyes hit the road for just the second time this season and one of the most hostile environments in the country awaits.
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Eleven Warriors
Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for A Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes
There are far more unknowns than knowns surrounding the Ohio State men’s basketball roster entering the 2022-23 season. That makes our annual exercise of drafting lineups for a head-to-head game of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes all the more fun, albeit challenging. Unlike last year, when E.J. Liddell was the clear-cut...
mgoblue
Michigan Drops Rivalry Road Match at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 6-ranked Ohio State in three sets (17-25, 21-25, 23-25) on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) started out strong and used a balanced attack to pull to a 19-7 lead...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State to change stadium entrance song away from Kanye West after antisemitic remarks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the Buckeyes make the walk from St. John Arena to Ohio Stadium at the next home game, there will be a new song that greets the team. For the last few years, Ohio State has made the walk down the north ramp and across the field to their locker room to "Can’t Tell Me Nothing" by Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
High school football scores, highlights for playoffs opening round
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio high school football playoffs are here for hundreds of teams across the Buckeye state. Regular season records only matter for seeding purposes because now it’s win or go home. Below is a look at the 12 games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. […]
14-year-old Bexley freshman wins state championship, chases professional aspirations
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen-year-old Amiya Bowles made history Saturday, becoming the first Bexley High School girls tennis player to win a singles state championship since 1982. Bowles, who switched from swimming to tennis during the pandemic, won the Division II title as a freshman. It is the first Bexley tennis player to win a […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
