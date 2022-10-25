ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
thecomeback.com

Donald Trump slams PGA Tour over LIV Golf situation

Former President Donald Trump spent Thursday playing in the LIV Golf pro-am at his Trump National Doral Golf Club and afterward he took some time to throw a shot at the PGA Tour over the way they “mishandled” the situation. “The Tour mishandled it so badly,” Trump said...
NBC Sports

Rumor: Barack Obama involved with group looking to buy Suns

It seemed inevitable. Eventually, one of the faceless hedge-fund billionaires trying to buy an NBA team would reach out to hoops fan and former president Barack Obama and bring him in as part of an ownership group. That may be happening in Phoenix. Bill Simmons said in a recent podcast...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy