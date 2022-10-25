Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was...
Kenny Moore added to practice report Friday with finger injury
The Colts added Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II to the practice report Friday, listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game. Moore injured his finger during practice. He was a limited participant. Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers are in line to fill in if needed. Moore has not missed...
Tua Tagovailoa: Coaches told me they don’t ever want me to lower my shoulder
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely made much of NBC’s national viewing audience wince when he lowered his shoulder while scrambling to try and get a first down during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. But even as his competitive nature took over in that situation, he didn’t quite...
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz trade terms shouldn’t affect quarterback decision
The Commanders will be in better shape in the 2023 NFL draft if Carson Wentz misses significant playing time. But head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to concede that could play a part in determining when or if Wentz gets the starting quarterback job back from Taylor Heinicke. If...
Court documents show Britt Reid was drinking at Chiefs facility before DUI incident
The NFL generally has tried to keep a lid on the fact that former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had been drinking at the team facility prior to an automobile crash that left a young girl seriously and permanently injured in February 2020. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that court documents show Reid had been drinking at work.
Kareem Hunt trade possibilities could hinge on Monday night’s outcome
The Browns have an underachieving team and a disgruntled running back whose contract expires after the current season. To no surprise, then, trade chatter has emerged regarding whether Kareem Hunt will land with a new team by next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Reports definitely will emerge that the Browns...
PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks
Ravens (-1) at Buccaneers. MDS’s take: The Buccaneers can’t possibly be as bad as they’ve looked the last couple weeks, can they? I don’t think so, but I also don’t think they’re going to win on a short week when they have so much that needs fixing.
Dak Prescott is off the practice report; Ezekiel Elliott officially a non-participant
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s surgically repaired right thumb is fully healed. He no longer is on the practice report. Prescott had surgery Sept. 12 and missed five games before returning to game action Sunday against the Lions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday. He has a knee...
Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen divorce is already final
Justice often moves slowly when the parties involved in a given case are at odds. When the two sides agree, things can progress very quickly. With Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reaching an agreement as to the terms of their divorce, the divorce is already final. Via TMZ.com, a judge signed the order making it official earlier today.
Derek Carr limited with back issue
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr missed one snap Sunday, finishing the game despite needing some medical attention during the game. The Raiders list him with a back injury, which limited him in Wednesday’s practice. It sounds as if Carr’s back issue won’t keep him out Sunday, but it’s something to...
NFL GM has a hot take about Mac Jones' future with Patriots
Bill Belichick opened up quite the can of worms Monday night with his handling of the New England Patriots' quarterbacks. Mac Jones got the start against Chicago Bears after missing three games with a high ankle sprain. But Belichick pulled Jones after just three offensive series in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe, who immediately led back-to-back touchdown drives.
How to watch Commanders vs. Colts Week 8
The Commanders have a winning streak. After knocking off the Green Bay Packers in an upset victory last week, Washington has picked up back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Taylor Heinicke, making his first start of the year, orchestrated a comeback effort with two passing touchdowns including a 37-yard strike to Terry McLaurin that gave the Commanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Todd Bowles not ruling out changes to Bucs’ coaching staff: “Everything is on the table”
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did not rule out the possibility of making changes to his coaching staff after Tampa Bay lost to Baltimore on Thursday night to fall to 3-5 on the season. Asked if he would make changes to his coaching staff, Bowles didn’t say no. “We’re...
Aaron Rodgers on calling out mistakes publicly: “People in this society have a hard time hearing truth sometimes”
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with reports on Wednesday. To little surprise, the dominant subject of conversation came from his public criticism of unnamed teammates for making extensive mental mistakes in games, at a rate of 20 percent. Rodgers, to little surprise, had no regrets for his remarks. “People in...
Report: 49ers getting calls on Jeff Wilson
The 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey last week has created a logjam at the position. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the 49ers are receiving calls inquiring about the availability of running back Jeff Wilson Jr. That could mean the 49ers are putting out word they are open for business regarding Wilson.
