Broward County, FL

CBS Sacramento

Nathan Larson, admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping California girl, dies in custody

FRESNO -- A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California. Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death. The Bee reported that Larson had...
FRESNO, CA
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Click10.com

Victim of alleged beating outside Antonio Brown’s home awarded $1.2M

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A moving truck driver who was allegedly assaulted by former NFL player Antonio Brown received a favorable ruling from a South Florida jury. Criminally in the case, Brown received probation.v. In a civil case, Brown now must pay $1.2 million, and the victim’s attorneys says Brown...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ESPN

Woman sues Dolphins' Xavien Howard, alleges he knowingly gave her STD

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is listed as the defendant in a lawsuit alleging he negligently gave a woman an incurable sexually transmitted disease. In the lawsuit filed in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the woman, listed as Jane Doe, alleges Howard knowingly gave her an STD during the course of a multiyear sexual relationship.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

