Read full article on original website
Related
Comedian Eric André said he experienced the 'most blatant' case of racial profiling during an airport search in Georgia. He and another Black comedian are now suing the police department.
Eric André and Clayton English argue they were victims of "racial profiling" and "coercive stops" after they were searched at an Atlanta airport.
Reputed North Miami ‘Terrorist Boyz’ gang member acquitted of murder, faces other trials
A reputed member of the notorious “Terrorist Boyz” street gang has been acquitted of murder.
Nathan Larson, admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping California girl, dies in custody
FRESNO -- A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California. Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death. The Bee reported that Larson had...
A cop shoved a handcuffed man head first into a wall. Miami judge says it was self-defense
Three years ago, prosecutors charged Homestead Police Officer Lester Brown after he shoved a handcuffed inmate into a wall at the police station, a blow severe enough to cause the man’s face to bleed profusely. Brown later claimed self-defense, saying he feared the drunk, belligerent man was about to head-butt him or spit.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father fires attorney at court hearing that could have led to a retrial
The man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father, James Jordan, in 1993 had a hearing Thursday in Harnett County that could have led to a new trial. Instead, Daniel Green fired his attorney and made his own oral argument in front of the judge. Green’s attorney, Christine Mumma, who heads...
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Florida Sheriff Says Of Hurricane Ian Looters “Shoot Them So They Look Like Grated Cheese”
Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd called on armed homeowners to shoot looters until they “look like grated cheese” during an appearance on Fox News Friday. “People have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right to their property, to be
Daily Beast
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.) A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”
Nevada Woman Who Blamed Recent Arrest on Being ‘So Good-Looking’ Is Now Charged with Stabbing Her Mother to Death
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who made headlines months ago when she claimed she was arrested for being “so good-looking” after skipping out on her restaurant tab is now accused of stabbing her 62-year-old mother to death. Hend Karim Bustami was taken into custody in California on Wednesday...
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Click10.com
Victim of alleged beating outside Antonio Brown’s home awarded $1.2M
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A moving truck driver who was allegedly assaulted by former NFL player Antonio Brown received a favorable ruling from a South Florida jury. Criminally in the case, Brown received probation.v. In a civil case, Brown now must pay $1.2 million, and the victim’s attorneys says Brown...
Miami-Dade officer cleared in killing of troubled woman who shot at cops during eviction
A Miami-Dade police officer was legally justified in fatally shooting a troubled woman who shot at cops while being evicted from a luxury Brickell apartment, prosecutors say.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
ESPN
Woman sues Dolphins' Xavien Howard, alleges he knowingly gave her STD
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is listed as the defendant in a lawsuit alleging he negligently gave a woman an incurable sexually transmitted disease. In the lawsuit filed in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the woman, listed as Jane Doe, alleges Howard knowingly gave her an STD during the course of a multiyear sexual relationship.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
639K+
Followers
81K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1