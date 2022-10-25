Donate blood twice and you could win $1,000

The 2nd annual Twice for Life Challenge is underway at the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

The Twice for Life Challenge is the Coastal Bend Blood Center's biggest annual campaign of the year.

Individuals that donate two or more times in 2022 will be entered to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.

"If all eligible individuals donated blood twice a year, blood shortages would be a rare event," the blood center's president and CEO, Corey Survant said. “We are hopeful that our 2nd annual Twice for Life Challenge will excite new and regular donors and encourage our community to donate twice this year to help us save lives in our community.”

Residents have until Dec. 3. to participate.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center covers 10 counties and 23 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend region.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is located at 209 N. Padre Island Dr. in Corpus Christi.

For more information, call 361-855-4943 to set up an appointment or click here to see a list of blood drive locations.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.