ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Elderly woman and dozens of dogs killed in Arizona house fire, officials say

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlhYA_0im6Iiim00
Phoenix Fire Department Nathan J. Fish/The Republic

PHOENIX – An elderly woman and dozens of dogs died after a fire consumed her home in Phoenix on Saturday , officials said.

The 86-year-old woman, Marilyn Pauley , was transported to a local hospital for treatment after her house on the city's north side caught fire, Sgt. Phillip Krynsky, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson, told The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, on Monday.

Krynsky said Pauley ultimately died from her injuries. He added that more than 30 dogs – possibly more than 40 – were also inside the home.

Firefighters were able to rescue seven dogs while the remaining perished.

Krynsky said it appeared the woman lived in the home by herself . The fire's cause remains under investigation, according to Krynsky, although investigators have ruled out foul play.

Follow reporter Perry Vandell on Twitter @PerryVandell .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Elderly woman and dozens of dogs killed in Arizona house fire, officials say

Comments / 41

Corinne Cantolino
2d ago

it's really a disgrace when an person gets old and winds up in a situation like this. she meant well with all the dogs. such a shame no relatives to help????

Reply(10)
29
Lee Angus
2d ago

that is so sad for the 86 year woman too. and those poor dogs. And she shouldn't Ben living alone. with out some one taking care of her.may you rest in peace. with all your dogs around you.

Reply
16
Deborah
2d ago

Fly High up to Heaven with the Angels Lil Furbabies 🐾🐕💗... Thank you Guys for Saving the 7 Lil Furbabies 🐾🐕💗...

Reply
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

657K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy