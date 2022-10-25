ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

James Cameron Says Marvel, DC Characters Lack Depth: ‘They All Act Like They’re in College’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXKp3_0im6IeBs00

James Cameron is calling on the movie superheroes to grow up.

The “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” director dissed Marvel and DC superheroes for being two-dimensional characters that lack any real-world motivations or deeper emotions. Aside from seemingly eternal youngin’ Spider-Man (minus the Sam Raimi trilogy), the Marvel heroes “act like they’re in college,” Cameron said.

“When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron told The New York Times . “They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don’t experience it, and I think that’s not the way to make movies.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released 13 years after the original record-breaking blockbuster “Avatar” that followed Jake (Sam Worthington) exploring the Na’vi culture and falling in love with local Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). The sequel picks up with Jake and Neytiri being parents to three children, as well as a fourth adoptive teen daughter played by Sigourney Weaver. The newfound responsibilities for both parent characters play into their decision-making process and stunts, according to Oscar winner Cameron.

“Zoe and Sam now play parents, 15 years later,” Cameron said. “In the first movie, Sam’s character leaps off his flying creature and essentially changes the course of history as a result of this crazy, almost suicidal leap of faith. And Zoe’s character leaps off a limb and assumes there’s going to be some nice big leaves down there that can cushion her fall. But when you’re a parent, you don’t think that way. So for me, as a parent of five kids, I’m saying, ‘What happens when those characters mature and realize that they have a responsibility outside their own survival?'”

As actor Worthington added, “Jim wrote this family in a great way where not only are the stakes life and death, but the conflicts are quite domestic. You’re still having these arguments with kids that you have every day, like, ‘Pick up your clothes, eat your food,’ even though the world is at war.”

For all the details on “Avatar: The Way of Water,” click here .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up

“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline. “Venom 3” will mark Marcel’s directorial debut. She is also known for writing...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Failed to Land Role in ‘Miss Congeniality’ Amid Contract Negotiations

While he may be known in Hollywood as Mr. Congeniality, Hugh Jackman almost actually starred in 2000 rom-com “Miss Congeniality” opposite Sandra Bullock. During a Variety cover story, Jackman recalled auditioning for the Miss America spoof spy story while admitting that he actually did not want the role, but his agent wanted him to use the part as leverage in contract negotiations for “Someone Like You,” a different romantic comedy starring Ashley Judd. “No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet,” Jackman said. “I was a nobody.” Yet the “Miss Congeniality” audition definitely did not go as planned: Jackman realized he couldn’t keep up with lead...
IndieWire

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer: Dave Bautista Kidnaps Kevin Bacon

The best holiday present? Kevin Bacon joining the MCU. A sneak peek at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” confirms Bacon’s first foray into Marvel, with the “Footloose” icon playing…himself. Turns out Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fandom for Bacon inspired the perfect Christmas present for the lovelorn Star-Lord to get over Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travel to Hollywood to bring the “legendary Kevin Bacon” into outer space. When Star-Lord may have been the fish out of water in the celestial space, these extraterrestrials stick out in L.A. Special appearances by Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper),...
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver: ‘Incredible Sexism’ in Hollywood Killed My Hopes to Direct

Sigourney Weaver has played a teen Avatar, an alien hunter, and a corporate businesswoman, but never has Weaver directed a feature film after being in Hollywood for over a half-century. Weaver revealed that “incredible sexism” in Hollywood led her to part ways with her dream to direct years ago. “Whenever I used to go to Hollywood and have to deal with these different studio heads, I was never comfortable,” the New York-based actress told The New York Times. “I always felt incredible sexism there, and a kind of resentment that they had to listen to me because I did have this...
IndieWire

Behind the ‘Bold, Ballsy Move’ of Hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to Run DC

As DC Studios’ new co-chairmen and CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran aren’t just the heroes DC deserves. Unlike the Dark Knight, they’re also ones it desperately needs. Hiring Gunn — director of “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” — and Safran, manager-turned-producer of “The Conjuring” and “Aquaman,” ended a dramatic and months-long leadership search. Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery in April, new CEO David Zaslav signaled his hopes for a 10-year plan for the brand and a desire to find a Kevin Feige of his own who could create a division to rival Marvel. Then-DC...
IndieWire

Shelley Duvall Returns to Movies After a 20-Year Hiatus with ‘The Forest Hills’

“The Shining” icon Shelley Duvall is back on the big screen. After parting ways with Hollywood more than 20 years ago, Duvall is set to star in “The Forest Hills,” an upcoming thriller from writer/director Scott Goldberg (“Moirai: The Drifter”). “The Forest Hills” is centered on Rico, a disturbed man (Chiko Mendez) who is plagued with nightmare visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains, as Deadline reported. The cast also includes Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace. Duvall will play Rico’s mother, who serves as his inner voice. The “Three Women” alum previously appeared in the 2002 comedy “Manna...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo

The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to budgetary reasons and the cost of commissioning projects with outside partners. Going forward, long-form documentary content for the channel will now be produced almost entirely in-house — and instead, Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, will explore creating a studio focused on long-form content. “This was a...
IndieWire

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser: Christian Bale Joins Edgar Allan Poe in 1830s Serial Killer Mystery

Christian Bale travels back in time to 1830s upstate New York for the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye.”. The Academy Award winner stars as Augustus Landor, a former detective forced out of retirement to investigate a series of West Point hangings. Augustus (Bale) joins forces with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the serial killer case that may have a supernatural element. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, “The Pale Blue Eye” is directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) and releases in theaters December 23 and streams on Netflix January 6.
IndieWire

Jean-Pierre Jeunet: Joss Whedon Movies Are for ‘Morons’ and ‘American Geeks’

Jean-Pierre Jeunet is having the final word in his long-running feud with Joss Whedon. After Whedon criticized Jeunet’s directorship for the 1997 film “Alien: Resurrection,” which Whedon wrote the script for, Jeunet slammed Whedon’s work as being only “for morons,” which, according to Jeunet, is most of the MCU fandom. Whedon previously said that “Alien: Resurrection” did everything “wrong” when it came to casting, scoring, and more, deeming it “almost unwatchable” (per Joss Whedon’s biography). “I know Joss Whedon said some bad things about me,” Oscar nominee Jeunet recently told The Independent. “I don’t care. I know if Joss Whedon had made...
IndieWire

Chris Licht Foreshadows CNN Layoffs in Memo to Staff

CNN CEO Chris Licht is preparing his staff for a shakeup (read: layoffs). On Wednesday, Licht sent out a memo to employees, warning about macroeconomic factors impacting his news organization. “There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” Licht wrote in the memo, which IndieWire obtained. “All this together will mean noticeable change to this organization. That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.” CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is under a particular (and mostly self-appointed) edict...
IndieWire

‘Taurus’ Trailer: Machine Gun Kelly Self-Destructs in Meta Music Drama

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has found his onscreen flame in the meta music drama “Taurus.” Written and directed by Tim Sutton (“Dark Night”), the film stars Baker in “Last Days” mode as a troubled musician looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction. Cole (Baker) struggles with the pain of fame and the suffocation of stardom as record companies pressure him to churn out a hit. “Taurus” premieres in theaters, on demand, and on digital November 18 from RLJE Films. The film debuted at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and stars Maddie Hasson,...
IndieWire

Matthew Perry Recalls Salma Hayek’s ‘Nonsense’ Acting Advice on ‘Fools Rush In’

Matthew Perry isn’t rushing to act opposite Salma Hayek again anytime soon. After filming 1997 romantic comedy “Fools Rush In” alongside Hayek, Perry detailed in his upcoming memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” available November 1, why Hayek’s “long-winded ideas” weren’t beneficial to him getting into character. Perry and Hayek play a couple who hastily tie the knot after a one-night stand leads to a pregnancy. Perry wrote (via Entertainment Weekly) that he tried to shed the “funny sitcom actor” approach to filming coming from “Friends.” Perry said he attempted to brainstorm “some fun strategies to tap into real feelings and...
IndieWire

‘My Father’s Dragon’ Review: Even Cartoon Saloon’s Most Generic Movie Is Still Magical

Cartoon Saloon is very good at this. The Kilkenny-based studio behind “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea” has emerged as a powerhouse in recent years. Its evocatively rendered 2D films drawing on ancient Celtic imagery — and the traditional storytelling charm that comes with it — sets its work apart from so much of the craven slop that passes for family entertainment in the age of “Lightyear” and “The League of Super-Pets.” If cinema is a crumbling church, the films of Cartoon Saloon are its lovingly crafted stained glass windows. That much was already made evident by 2020’s...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Discovery Has New DC Heads, but Here Are 8 Major Headaches It Still Faces

After a prolonged search for a new DC Films leader, Warner Bros. Discovery has finally solved one — just one — of their many conundrums. Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are set to become the new co-chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s superhero film, TV and animation branch next week, starting on November 1. The change was accompanied by the announcement that DC Films is being rebranded as DC Studios — probably not coincidentally, this puts it more in line with its closest rival, Marvel Studios, over at Disney. The duo of Gunn and Safran have worked extensively at...
IndieWire

Early Best Animated Feature Prospects Include ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Inu-Oh’

. This article contains IndieWire’s preliminary Best Animated Features predictions for the 2023 Oscars. We regularly update our predictions throughout awards season, and republish previous versions (like this one) for readers to track how the Oscar race has changed. For the latest update on the frontrunners for the 95th Academy Awards, see our 2023 Oscars predictions hub. Nominations voting is from January 12-17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced January 24, 2023. Final voting is March 2-7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. We update...
OREGON STATE
IndieWire

After ‘The Patient,’ Let’s Give Steve Carell an Award Already

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Patient,” including the ending.] Awards aren’t everything. Quite often, in fact, they’re little more than silly, insanely expensive shrines to inflated Hollywood egos. At their most useful, they draw attention to those that need it — young actors, struggling artists, or otherwise overlooked talents who can turn a gold trophy into years of work in their chosen profession, if not an entire career. Steve Carell has a career, and an enviable one at that. Our forever Michael Scott and the unseen man behind Gru is a bonafide star and acclaimed thespian. He’s carried...
IndieWire

‘Gotham City P.D.’ Writer Regrets Not Making HBO Max Show Amid ‘Chaos’ of Warner Merger

Joe Barton is looking back on what could have been. The “Giri/Haji” TV writer took over “The Batman” spinoff series at HBO Max, tentatively titled “Gotham City P.D.” Terence Winter (“Boardwalk Empire”) was very briefly attached as showrunner, but was later replaced by Barton. Ultimately, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to part ways with the concept entirely, and reimagined the series as a “horror movie or a haunted house” centered on Gotham mental institute Arkham Asylum, according to executive producer Reeves. “The Staircase” showrunner Antonio Campos is now helming the series. “It was pretty chaotic when I was doing my thing there so...
IndieWire

Hugh Jackman Is Open to Hosting the Oscars Again — With One Rule

More than a decade later, and Hugh Jackman is ready to return as an Oscars host. The “Logan” star hosted the 2009 Academy Awards, and has since served as the emcee for the Tony Awards four times. When asked if he would consider returning to host the Oscars, Jackman told Variety “yeah,” but shared one stipulation for the gig. “My only rule is I don’t want to be working while I’m doing it,” Jackman said. Well, that may be a problem: Jackman simply is everywhere. After starring in Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” which is already creating Oscar buzz, Jackman is off to reprise his...
IndieWire

Taylor Swift Was Too Embarrassed to Talk to Eddie Redmayne During ‘Les Mis’ Audition: I ‘Looked Like Death’

Taylor Swift realized she would’ve, could’ve, should’ve talked to Eddie Redmayne during her botched audition for the 2012 film “Les Misérables.” Swift auditioned for the Oscar-winning feature, directed by Tom Hooper, in both roles that centered on the love triangle with Marius, played by Eddie Redmayne. “Basically I was up for two roles,” Swift said during “The Graham Norton Show” opposite Redmayne (via Entertainment Weekly). “I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time. I wasn’t going to get the role.” Redmayne’s Marius...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy