ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Wealth is a curse’: Hobby Lobby founder says he’s giving away his company instead of keeping it in the family because he ‘chose God’

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMkup_0im6IdJ900
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg—Getty Images

The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving his company away.

In an op-ed for Fox News published last week, David Green name-checked Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who recently announced that he would be giving away his company.

Unlike Chouinard, however, Green said that his decision was because he “chose God.” He explained that his faith was the “true source” of his success, and giving away his company came down to his own struggle between considering himself an owner of his company, or a steward.

“As an owner, there are certain rights and responsibilities, including the right to sell the company and keep the profits for yourself and your family,” he said. “As our company grew, that idea began to bother me more and more. Well-meaning attorneys and accountants advised me to simply pass ownership down to my children and grandchildren. It didn’t seem fair to me that I might change or even ruin the future of grandchildren who had not even been born yet.”

In the end, Green wrote that he decided he was a steward, and that “God was the true owner of my business.”

“When I realized that I was just a steward, it was easy to give away my ownership,” he wrote.

The details of how Green will give away his company are unclear, but in an interview with Fox & Friends Weekend last week, Green said that 100% of the company’s voting stock has been moved to a trust.

“Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children, and things of that nature,” he said on the program. “So we’re stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn…It’s a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family.”

Green’s personal net worth is $14 billion, according to Forbes.

Hobby Lobby’s religious connections have popped up in the news several times over the past few years. In 2014 the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby in its challenge to the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that required employers to offer Plan B coverage, or the morning-after pill. The retailer said it violated the company’s and its owners’ religious liberties.

Green and his family also spent $500 million to open the Museum of the Bible, a museum owned by the family that documents the history of the bible, that opened in Washington, D.C., in 2017. It has since been the subject of controversy following a discovery that some artifacts presented in the museum were either stolen or fake. Additionally, in March 2020 (early into the pandemic), the retailer opted to leave stores open because, Green said, employees “can all rest knowing that God is in control.”

Hobby Lobby did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Comments / 766

mayomama
3d ago

You can do whatever you like with your wealth. I suggest you don’t give it to Joel Osteen or some other evangelical that wants another plane for their collection.

Reply(17)
301
Melissa
3d ago

Please. That man ain’t giving away nothing. Hell set it up so someone else is running it but he’ll definitely continue getting money….🙄😒

Reply(22)
177
Herewego
3d ago

Funny how their all pulling out of ownerships right before Taxes go up on the rich. 🤔. These people know how to hide wealth.

Reply(20)
143
Related
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
Daily Mail

'I just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore': Melinda Gates opens up about 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill - and details struggle of having to work with him even as they were splitting up

Melinda Gates has opened up about her 'unbelievably painful' divorce from Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, explaining that she 'just couldn't stay in that marriage anymore', while sharing her struggle to continue working alongside her former spouse even as they were in the midst of splitting up. Melinda, 58, and Bill,...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

233K+
Followers
10K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy