Abbeville, LA

UPDATE: Warrants issued for two suspects in Monday night Abbeville shooting

KATC News
 3 days ago
Three people were wounded and two are now wanted after a Monday night shooting in Abbeville.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of South St. Charles Street, near the intersection with Ninth Street.

Three people were standing near their home when two men came walking by, police say. As they neared the intersection, they opened fire on those three people, firing numerous rounds and hitting all three people, police say. The shooters fled, running south on S. St. Charles. The victims were transported to a hospital via ambulance.

Abbeville Chief Mike Hardy said he wanted to thank the witnesses who came forward to provide information that will lead to the arrest of the shooters. He said warrants have been issued and arrests are pending.

Hardy also thanked Abbeville Police officers for their quick response, and the Abbeville Marshal's Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office for their help in "bringing order to a bad situation."

This case is still actively under investigation and Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the APD at 337-898-2511. You may also contact their tips line at 337-892-6777. All callers can remain anonymous. Citizens can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling 337-740-TIPS or via the P3 app, which can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play Store.

KATC News

