Free Halloween trick-or-treating available at Jackson College this Friday

By Joe Gebhardt
 3 days ago
Jackson College’s Spooktacular is back after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations in the past two years.

It’s happening at their Central Campus on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. Dress your children up in a Halloween costume for the free Halloween trick or treat event.

Trick-or-treating will start in Bert Walker Hall and then traverse through the campus buildings.

Strollers and wagons are permitted. Make sure to bring bags for treats.

Volunteers will be throughout the campus to direct visitors and hand out treats. There will also be non-sweet treats and free popcorn at the end of the route.

The route is handicap accessible and will take you both inside and outside, so be sure to dress for the weather.

