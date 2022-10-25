ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville

By Kelly Broderick, Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vayiP_0im6IYqO00

A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The woman was critically injured from the incident.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they issued James Smallwood, of Madison, a citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury. The woman was crossing at the intersection of 7 th Avenue North when she was struck by the Mitsubishi Lancer. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Smallwood showed no signs of impairment on scene and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Drivers are supposed to stop for pedestrians crossing in marked crosswalks.

But it doesn't always happen.

Michelle Beatty and Peter Smith are visiting Nashville from the United Kingdom.

They're taking in all the sights and sounds of Music City including the traffic.

"Look for the warning lights but you can’t see the warning lights as a pedestrian, so I don’t know if that’s a sign for the driver or for us. But again, the traffic stopped," said Beatty.

It was just a few hours before when this area here looked a lot different.

Crime scene tape and police cars covered the street along James Robertson Parkway and 7th avenue North after a call came in that a woman was hit by a car, and critically injured walking through the crosswalk.

"Something to bring more attention and also I think it was dark, pretty dark when it happened too," said Mark Storz who works nearby.

Our cameras caught one person choosing to run across the crosswalk just in case cars decide not to stop.

This woman started to cross but took a step back when she saw no one was going to stop.

"It is tough but you see it every day just cars going by here, so you have got to be extra careful," said Storz.

Tennessee law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians when pedestrians are already walking through the crosswalk.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says there is no requirement in TN for drivers to yield when the pedestrian is about to enter the crosswalk.

For their part, pedestrians must wait to enter the half of the roadway upon which the driver is approaching if it would be “impossible” for the driver to stop.

"When it comes to these crosswalks, I see it all the time, cars just blow past it. It also makes you aware as a walker that you need to be aware as well because they’re not going to pay attention to these signs even though it’s marked pretty well," said Storz.

The crosswalks over James Robertson Pkwy between the Capitol and Bicentennial Mall have flashing beacons, pedestrian scale lighting, and textured road surfaces to draw drivers' attention to these crosswalks.

TDOT does have programs proactively focusing on upgrading the crosswalks with the worst crash history and potential in the state.

But people tell NewsChannel 5 more needs to be done.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police investigating shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting two portable toilets on fire near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two portable bathrooms died on Thursday and a witness believes a man is responsible for setting them on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Charles Baldon was seen lighting a piece of paper on fire and using them to burn two portable toilets on Insterstate Drive and Shelby Avenue. The witness was an employee at a nearby Exxon gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning. According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man was charged with attempting to kidnap a toddler from her mother in downtown Nashville Wednesday. Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl’s eyes.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Officers Focus on Aggressive Driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway

Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Police and the Sheriff’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy