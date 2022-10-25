Read full article on original website
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
okcfox.com
'Deeply troubling': Nation's Report Card shows Oklahoma test scores have steepest decline
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister calls a new national report about steep declines in reading and math scores among fourth and eighth-grade students "deeply troubling," according to a news release. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation's Report Card, was released Monday...
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma man sentenced to 9 months in prison for January 6th Capitol riot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots. Jerry Ryals of Fort Gibson pleaded guilty in May to a felony civil disorder charge. Court documents state Ryals and his boss, Anthony Griffith,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
Free spay/neuter clinics held for Kay County pets
In an effort to control the pet population, the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society and the Ponca Tribe have teamed up for a free spay/neuter clinic.
okcfox.com
Claremore police cancel Silver Alert after woman found safe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. She was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and she was driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Wilson has dementia and is considered an...
bristownews.com
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report
Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
okcfox.com
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rogers County water plant without power Tuesday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County water district is without power Tuesday morning. RWD #4 in Rogers County, which serves Oologah and Talala, said a PSO power outage occurred at the water plant, and they expect many customers to experience low water pressure or no water. The current...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
