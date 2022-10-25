ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted

The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Aquarium kicks off 19th annual Hallowmarine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Aquarium is kicking off it's 19th annual Hallowmarine, a week-long Halloween celebration. Beginning Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick-or-treating inside the aquarium, an aquatic-themed bounce house on the back deck, a new aquatic-themed carousel and a costume contest. Guests will...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 9 months in prison for January 6th Capitol riot

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riots. Jerry Ryals of Fort Gibson pleaded guilty in May to a felony civil disorder charge. Court documents state Ryals and his boss, Anthony Griffith,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty after comments made during training

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on administrative restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Claremore police cancel Silver Alert after woman found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson. She was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and she was driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Wilson has dementia and is considered an...
CLAREMORE, OK
bristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rogers County water plant without power Tuesday

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County water district is without power Tuesday morning. RWD #4 in Rogers County, which serves Oologah and Talala, said a PSO power outage occurred at the water plant, and they expect many customers to experience low water pressure or no water. The current...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy