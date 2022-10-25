ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNT-TV

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
WDTV

LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
WVNS

State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
WVNS

Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve! Raleigh County Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m. Burning Rock […]
WDTV

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
WDTV

Former WVDOT secretary passes away

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation are mourning the loss of former Secretary of Transportation, Fred VanKirk. VanKirk, who served as Commissioner of Highways and Secretary of Transportation under former governors Gaston Caperton and Bob Wise, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 87.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center

ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
WDTV

Some of the best places to see fall foliage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The most impressive fall colors in over a decade now cover the majority of the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Tourism encourages people to share fall foliage videos to social media in exchange for exclusive merchandise. “It’s not too late to experience this year’s...
