911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WVNT-TV
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia
West Virginia's early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.
Trick or Treat: Is it going to rain on Halloween in West Virginia?
This weekend will be filled with costumes and candy, but how will the weather fare?
WDTV
LUCAS makes a difference in rural communities, WVU Cancer Institute says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Those living in rural communities appreciate the difference LUCAS, a mobile lung cancer screening unit, makes in the lives of many. LUCAS is a first-of-its-kind unit that was launched last fall by the WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine Hospitals. LUCAS recently returned to Rowlesburg Park...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve! Raleigh County Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m. Burning Rock […]
WDTV
Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project. Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to […]
Where does money spent on the West Virginia Lottery go?
The Powerball Jackpot has reached $800 million, so some people who don't normally buy lottery tickets might be tempted to make an exception. But where exactly does the money spent on West Virginia Lottery tickets go?
wvpublic.org
Mothman Returns In A Local Film And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s best-known cryptid is back in a new movie, the locally produced “Return of the Mothman.”. Inside Appalachia producer Bill Lynch spoke with film director Herb Gardner about why people are still interested in the Mothman. Also, in this show, our Mountain...
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
WDTV
Former WVDOT secretary passes away
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation are mourning the loss of former Secretary of Transportation, Fred VanKirk. VanKirk, who served as Commissioner of Highways and Secretary of Transportation under former governors Gaston Caperton and Bob Wise, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. He was 87.
Easy-to-use app to report suspicious activity discussed in West Virginia
For a few weeks now schools all across West Virginia have been encouraging the community to use the See Something - Send Something app.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
WDTV
Some of the best places to see fall foliage in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The most impressive fall colors in over a decade now cover the majority of the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Tourism encourages people to share fall foliage videos to social media in exchange for exclusive merchandise. “It’s not too late to experience this year’s...
