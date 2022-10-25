Read full article on original website
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Live After Five: Amanda Shaw and The Cute Boys
OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon continues
Check out these trick-or-treating events in BR, surrounding areas
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
Southern and Jackson St. fans get ready for big matchup for ESPN College GameDay
Shooting outside bank in Central sends 1 to hospital
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokeswoman for EBRSO said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, October 28
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank. Banks...
Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee
Airline Highway at I-110 shut down due to crash involving overturned vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Airline Highway at I-110 was shut down in both directions on Thursday, Oct. 27 due a crash. The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. The Baton Rouge Police Department and emergency officials responded to the scene. Emergency officials are responding to the scene. Additional information...
Police attempt to ID man accused of stealing dirt bike, using stolen credit card
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of several crimes. Police say the individual is responsible for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, stealing a dirt bike and making purchases on a stolen credit card. Authorities ask if you...
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
Assumption Parish inmate recaptured after escaping
ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - An inmate who escaped from the Assumption Parish Detention Center is back in custody. According to Lonny Cavalier, commander of the Assumption Parish Sheriff Office’s criminal administrative section, Roller Avila, was located in the Westbank in Jefferson Parish just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt
