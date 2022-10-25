ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Live After Five: Amanda Shaw and The Cute Boys

You have until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, to call or text to donate and support Our lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Mediathon. Recalls include some cleaning products, basketball goals, treadmills, and blood pressure medicine. Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Live from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon continues

Recalls include some cleaning products, basketball goals, treadmills, and blood pressure medicine. Live from the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, WAFB's Greg Meriwether and Jay Grymes cover the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's opening day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Check out these trick-or-treating events in BR, surrounding areas

Southern and Jackson St. fans get ready for big matchup for ESPN College GameDay. Fans of both Southern and Jackson State are excited about the teams being featured for ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 4 hours ago. It was senior night in Port Allen and the football team took some time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

State Fair lands in Ascension Parish

A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Play Now In Your BrowserMore than internet games have to offer. Transcend your expectations with Hero Wars!Hero Wars|. Here Are 50 of the Coolest Gifts for This 202250 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting...
WAFB.com

Shooting outside bank in Central sends 1 to hospital

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokeswoman for EBRSO said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, October 28

EBR school security chief resigns after just months on the job. Robert McGarner, head of security for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, has resigned, according to a school system spokesperson. Mediathon fundraiser kicks off Friday. Updated: 7 hours ago. You’ve got a chance to give back Friday, Oct. 28 with...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank. Banks...
GARDENDALE, AL
WAFB.com

Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee

An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. LDH to hold flu vaccine clinic in BR; COVID, monkeypox vaccines also available. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Louisiana Department of Health will host a...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Assumption Parish inmate recaptured after escaping

ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - An inmate who escaped from the Assumption Parish Detention Center is back in custody. According to Lonny Cavalier, commander of the Assumption Parish Sheriff Office’s criminal administrative section, Roller Avila, was located in the Westbank in Jefferson Parish just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.
WAFB.com

Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 5 others hurt

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25. LDH to hold flu vaccine clinic in BR; COVID, monkeypox vaccines also available. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Louisiana Department of Health will host a flu vaccination clinic...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy