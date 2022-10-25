Read full article on original website
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Revealed
Following yet another leak, PlayStation has officially announced the next batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to claim October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Gamespot
GOG Has A Bunch Of Awesome PC Game Deals Right Now
CD Projekt's PC game storefront GOG is in a party mood, as the company is celebrating not only the Halloween season but also the 15th anniversary of the Witcher franchise. Right now, you can grab deep discounts on some of CDPR's biggest games, as well as deals on a curated list of titles in its Halloween sale.
Gamespot
Last Chance To Preorder Sega Genesis Mini 2
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 releases tomorrow, October 27. Though it's technically only available in Japan, you can preorder the console on Amazon and have it imported to the US. Sega Genesis Mini 2 preorders are $100 right now (plus $22.30 shipping). If you're interested in the console, we recommend ordering now, as Sega has stated that it is only manufacturing 10% of the stock versus the original Genesis Mini. Amazon currently estimates that orders will arrive November 2-16.
Gamespot
Analogue Super NT And Mega SG Final Production Run Is Available Now
Retro gaming still has a dedicated market around the world, and if you've been looking for one of the best and purest pieces of hardware to bring classic games to life, then you have one final chance to do so this week. A new run of Analogue Super NT and...
Gamespot
PS5 Restock Tracker: Call Of Duty Bundle Is Available Now
PlayStation Direct currently has the PS5 in stock. Unlike usual, you don't have to wait in a queue to purchase the PlayStation 5. The only way to purchase the console at the moment, however, is by grabbing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II bundle that comes with a digital copy of the game for $560. You're saving 10 bucks overall versus buying the console and game separately, and since Modern Warfare II just launched, you won't have to wait long to get your console and game.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Jam-Packed Highway Map Is Already Getting Hate
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and players can get their hands on campaign, multiplayer, and Spec Ops mode. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer launched with 10 standard 6v6 maps and five Ground War battle maps, and in less than 24 hours, players are already speaking out about Santa Sena Border Crossing's unique layout.
Gamespot
Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App
As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We’re inching ever closer to Black Friday, and retailers are already jumping the gun with some impressive Xbox deals. Right now you’ll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Review - MCCGU
The advent of digital collectible card games has led to an explosion of different approaches to the genre. Mostly, though, new games have adapted the fundamentals of physical CCGs. With Marvel Snap, Hearthstone veteran studio Second Dinner has reduced the collectible card game to its most essential pieces and reimagined them, creating a combination of systems that are elegantly simple without ever feeling simplistic.
Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
Paragon, Epic's Game Killed By Fortnite, Lives Again
Before Epic Games struck gold with Fortnite, the company had a free-to-play MOBA called Paragon that ran for two years before it was eventually shut down. Four years later, Paragon is back thanks to the efforts of a different developer that has used a treasure trove worth of assets from Epic to resurrect the game.
Gamespot
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Gamespot
Apex Legends Catalyst Guide: Abilities, Lore, And Tips For Apex's Newest Legend
Apex Legends is known for its diverse cast of characters, with the game introducing a believable, fully-fleshed out legend to the game every season. Season 15: Eclipse is no different, introducing us to Apex's first-ever transgender legend, Catalyst. A practicing witch, Catalyst often turns to tarot cards, crystals, and various other forms of divination for guidance, and as we saw in Stories From The Outlands: Last Hope, she appears to have a spiritual connection to her homeworld's moon, Cleo.
Gamespot
Samsung Early Black Friday Deals Are Live - Here Are The Best Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Samsung seems to be excited about Black Friday, as the manufacturer is already offering big discounts on a variety of its most popular products. The deals are spread across two different promotions (Black Friday in October and Samsung Week), but regardless of why the gadgets are on sale, you’ll be treated to some of the best prices of the year. The savings end on November 1, so be sure to check out the catalog before this coming Tuesday.
Gamespot
Snag 10 Racing Games For Only $5 For A Limited Time
Racing fans should check out Fanatical’s new Nitro Bundle 3, which lets you pick up to 10 racing PC games for just $5. Customers select from 19 racing games to build their own bundle. Like other Fanatical DIY deals, the price changes depending on how many games you add to your purchase, starting at one game for just $1, five games for $3, or 10 for $5. The list of possible choices includes high-speed futuristic racers like Antigraviator and GRIP: Combat Racing, which remind us of PlayStation classics like Wipeout and Rollcage. There are also racing sims like V-Rally 4 and Race Condition if you prefer more hands-on driving.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium." In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
This Bonkers Marvel Snap Combo Isn't A Bug, It Just Feels Like One
If you've been playing Marvel Snap--and I highly recommend you do--you may have run into an opponent over the last few days who flung you around like a Hulk annoyed by a Loki. A powerful super-combo allows players to win locations with upwards of 4,000 or even 6,000 power, in a game where your total power usually maxes out in the 30s or 40s. This has prompted many to ask: Wait, what the hell? Is this a bug or a hack?
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Broken Moon Map Builds On The Afrofuturism Of Catalyst And Seer's Home
Alongside new playable legend Catalyst, Apex Legends Season 15 adds a fifth battle royale map to the game called Broken Moon. Broken Moon explores both the bright and dark sides of the moon, contrasting heaven and hell. Located upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon hanging over Boreas, Broken Moon will feature African culture and imagery, reflecting what we've seen of Catalyst and Seer's homeworld.
