The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Samsung seems to be excited about Black Friday, as the manufacturer is already offering big discounts on a variety of its most popular products. The deals are spread across two different promotions (Black Friday in October and Samsung Week), but regardless of why the gadgets are on sale, you’ll be treated to some of the best prices of the year. The savings end on November 1, so be sure to check out the catalog before this coming Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO