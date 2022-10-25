Read full article on original website
OKC Zoo hosting Dinner with Santa this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This holiday season, the Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself, Santa Claus!. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises some festive fun...
OKCPS brings families into music class for Family Pre-K Music Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A school in the Oklahoma City Public Schools district is bringing families into the classroom to participate in music class with their kids. Parents gathered at Southern Hills Elementary on Thursday for the Family Pre-K Music Day. The goal is to help build community, and...
Furry Friends: Olive
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jasmine Anderson meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Olive and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
First Americans Museum partners with OKC Thunder during Native American Heritage Month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The First Americans Museum (FAM) and the Oklahoma City Thunder are partnering up to celebrate Native American Heritage Month and encourage visitation to the museum all month long throughout November. During the month of November, patrons who visit FAM and purchase a ticket will receive...
Day of the Dead Peoples Stuff
Make your home feel more alive by shopping at Dead People's Stuff! Not only do they offer antique home décor, but their location is the perfect hangout spot for your family and friends. And you won't want to miss the awesome event that's happening this weekend. Get your shopping...
Thief falls through the ceiling to break into Off the Hook Seafood restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a burglary that left owners of Off the Hook Seafood shocked. The thief took an unusual route into the building. At around 8 a.m. Wednesday night, the alarms started blaring in the closed restaurant. The owner, Loniesha Tempson, said...
Three-year-old OU Health heart patient dresses up as his doctor for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A three-year-old patient from OU Health dressed up as his doctor for Halloween. At three years old, Azrael Thompson has never met a stranger. He likes to socialize with everyone and is so friendly and outgoing. He loves to sing and play the drums at any given chance, and even though he's just three, he's always been a unique, independent little guy.
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
From pumpkin pie to haunted Oklahoma, we are taking a look at some great events for all you ghouls and ghosts out there. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit...
Malcolm visits Altitude 1291
Malcolm Tubbs visits Altitude 1291 in Midwest City. For more information about the events you can host and all the activities call (405) 455-8386 or click here.
Some OKCPS parents favor $955M bond but unsure it will help staff shortages
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools is asking voters to pass a $955M bond and while some parents plan to vote in favor of the bond, they say not all problems can be solved with the investment. Oklahoma will vote on the bond Nov 8, deciding...
OKC Outlet announces three new stores now open in the mall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three new stores have opened at the OKC Outlets just in time for the holiday season!. Windsor, Victoria's Secret, and PUMA now have a store in the OKC Outlet Mall. Victoria's Secret opened in the outlet mall on Oct. 14 on the SW corner of...
OSU's Greenwood School of Music named one of the best music business schools
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State University Greenwood School of Music’s music industry program was named a top music business school by Billboard magazine in its October 2022 issue. OSU was listed along with 37 other schools, including the Abbey Road Institute and Pepperdine University. Billboard chose...
Frontier Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to note threatening students
RED ROCK, Okla. (KOKH) — Frontier Public Schools canceled classes on Friday after finding a note that "could be construed" as a threat against four high school students. The school said canceling classes on Friday will allow them and the county sheriff’s department to conduct a full investigation.
Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
Edmond police: Suspects stole $23,000 worth of jewelry from Fields Jewelry
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are looking for leads in a recent jewelry store robber. Police said the three people seen on this page stole $23,000 worth of jewelry from Fields Jewelry on S. Broadway on Oct. 19. Police said the three people worked together to distract employees....
Proposal: Classen Drive in Midtown to close to vehicle traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Some big changes could soon be coming to the Midtown area. On Wednesday, the Downtown Design Review committee held a special meeting regarding making Classen Drive from NW 11th to NW 10th a pedestrian-only area. Local businesses are trying to start what they're calling a...
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been charged with three felony counts of knowingly spreading HIV. Earnest Lacour was arrested on Thursday. Police said the first woman who contacted them about Lacour used social media to let people know he was allegedly spreading HIV. Other women subsequently came forward.
Boeing Hiring Event
Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is hosting a hiring event today, Friday October 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 6001 South Air Depot in Oklahoma City. Jasmine Anderson spoke with Jeff Anderson, the director of engineering at Boeing OKC, about the different positions the...
