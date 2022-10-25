October has been a historically bullish month for Bitcoin but with the slow start to the month which proceeded into the last week of the month, it is understandable why a deviation from the norm was expected. However, this sentiment was quickly erased as the crypto market had taken a positive turn on Tuesday. By the close of the trading day on Wednesday, BTC’s price had surpassed $20,000. But what does the rejection at $21,000 say?

1 DAY AGO