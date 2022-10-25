Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies With Over 10% Gains; Will Price Finally Hit $0.1?
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $0.1. DOGE faces a major test to trend higher above $0.1 after the price broke out of its long-range price movement. DOGE’s price remains strong above the 50 Exponential Moving...
Reasons Behind The Bitcoin Price Rally – Is It Sustainable?
Following the Bitcoin price’s extreme loss of volatility over the past few weeks, yesterday’s rally feels like new hopium and a massive move to the upside. For the first time in three weeks, the price has surpassed $20,000 with the move coming as a surprise to many. Most...
Avalanche Fires Back to $17; Can The Bulls Push More To $20 Instead?
AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend with high volume, aiming for a rally to $20. AVAX faces a rejection to trend higher above $17 after the price fell sharply below key resistance. AVAX’s price remains strong below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it...
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $21,500. BTC faces a major decision test to trend higher above $21,000 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
Polkadot Price Depreciates, Will The Bulls Be Able To Defend This Support Line?
Polkadot price has retraced on its chart over the last 24 hours. The coin has started to register sideways movement on its one-day chart. During this period, the coin lost close to 2% of its market value. In the last week, DOT registered more than 6% appreciation, which caused the...
Is Bitcoin Rise Above $20k Sustainable? Here’s What On-Chain Data Says
Bitcoin is now back above the $20k mark after observing some sharp uptrend over the past day, but is this pump sustainable? Here’s what on-chain data has to say about it. Bitcoin All Exchanges Netflows Remain Muted Following The Price Rise. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Not Surpass Litecoin (LTC) In This Key Area
Bitcoin is slowly losing its grip on the bullish momentum it had for the last couple of days, declining by 2.7% over the last 24 hours. At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the alpha crypto is trading at $20,392 and is once again showing a little sign of retreat in the past few hours.
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30. ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement. ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and...
Polygon Price Could Aim For These Levels Before The Bulls Wane Off
Polygon price (MATIC) has retraced on its chart as the broader market depicted weakness. Over the last 24 hours, however, the coin has managed to move up by 0.2%. In the last week, MATIC rallied by over 14%, pushing prices to break past multiple price ceilings. The altcoin is trading sideways on the one-day chart, but the coin is still optimistic.
Why Crypto Market Fear Mirrors Lull In Volatility
Data shows the crypto market fear has been mirroring the volatility in the market recently, as the latest burst in the price of Bitcoin has improved investor sentiment. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Escapes Out Of “Extreme Fear” Zone. The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that...
Bitcoin Fails To Break $21,000, Is Uptober Still In Play?
October has been a historically bullish month for Bitcoin but with the slow start to the month which proceeded into the last week of the month, it is understandable why a deviation from the norm was expected. However, this sentiment was quickly erased as the crypto market had taken a positive turn on Tuesday. By the close of the trading day on Wednesday, BTC’s price had surpassed $20,000. But what does the rejection at $21,000 say?
Bitcoin Declines Slightly As Short-Term Holders Take Profits
After surging to as high as $20.9k, Bitcoin has today observed a slight decline back into the low $20k levels as a result of profit taking from short-term holders. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Elevated Over The Past Two Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant...
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Breaks Out With Bullish Bias, Will $0.25 Play Out?
OCEAN’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.18 with eyes set on $0.25. OCEAN could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $0.25.
Huobi Token (HT) Records Higher Gains When Top Coins Struggle
The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing some turbulence, and many coins are struggling to keep up with their peers. However, one coin is bucking this trend and gaining momentum at an impressive rate. Huobi token is on the road to being the most profitable crypto of October. The token has recorded high gains in a market filled with turbulent price actions.
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
Ethereum Bulls Rally Above $1,500, But ETH Could Face A Tough Time Here
ETH’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $1,700. ETH faces a major issue to trend and holds higher above $1,500 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement. ETH’s price remains strong on...
Bitcoin’s Break Above $20,000 Sees Market Liquidations Cross $1 Billion
Tuesday has proven to be a good day for bitcoin and the crypto market in its entirety as gains have been the order of the day. Bitcoin has finally been able to clear the $20,000 territory even when indicators pointed towards the more sluggish movement for the digital asset. As expected, there have been ripple events from the gains in the market. Liquidations are now the order of the day and short traders are getting the ‘short’ end of the stick.
Bitcoin Price Loses Steam At $20,500, Earnings Season Plays Against Crypto
The Bitcoin price is at risk of returning to its range below $19,500 if bulls fail to defend current levels. The cryptocurrency was trending higher after weeks of consolidation, leading to a spike in positive market sentiment, but optimistic participants might have been fast to proclaim more profits. At the...
