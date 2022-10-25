Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Perry cross country finishes season at Glenwood
GLENWOOD, IA — Perry raced at a 3A cross country state qualifier Oct. 19, with neither team having an individual advance despite fine performances. ADM won the girls title with 49 points, with Perry crossing 10th of 11 at 285. Geneva Timmerman of ADM was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
KCCI.com
PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable
MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
Kuemper, Catholic, and West Sioux square off in Round 2 Class 1A Playoff Game
(Carroll) Kuemper, Catholic got off to a great state start in post-season play with a 35-8 win over Emmetsburg in round one. The Knights now (8-1) rushed for 322-yards and passed for 115, bringing the team’s season totals to 1,897 yards rushing and 1,497 yards passing. Kuemper Head Coach Ryan Steinkamp says everything starts with the offensive line.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing
An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Carroll High Football Coach and Seven Assistants Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
The LHSAA announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach Brandon Landers after a physical altercation took place during Thursday's game against Franklin Parish.
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
New Jethro’s coming to downtown Des Moines, original location to stay closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Drake neighborhood restaurant is planning to pull up its roots and move. The original Jethro’s BBQ on Forest Avenue has been closed for months with owner Bruce Gerleman saying he planned to renovate and re-open. But now, the decision has been made to move to a new location near […]
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
Comments / 0