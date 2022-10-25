ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward, IA

theperrynews.com

Perry cross country finishes season at Glenwood

GLENWOOD, IA — Perry raced at a 3A cross country state qualifier Oct. 19, with neither team having an individual advance despite fine performances. ADM won the girls title with 49 points, with Perry crossing 10th of 11 at 285. Geneva Timmerman of ADM was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable

MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
MONROE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing

An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
iheart.com

Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place

(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
NEWTON, IA

