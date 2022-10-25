ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

180 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive financial support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 180 victims of violent crime at its September meeting, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday. Awards were made in 74 new cases, while additional expenses were paid in 106 previously submitted cases. Overall, the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point. Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General candidate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Kris Kobach, (R), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas hospitals to receive $341 million annually

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hospitals will receive $341 million each year thanks to new enhancements to an old program. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Sunflower State has been given federal approval to enhance the Health Care Access Improvement Program and bring $341 million into the state each year - at a time when hospitals are financially vulnerable. She said the additional funds will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals and help maintain the state’s hospital networks.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy