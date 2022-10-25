Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
180 victims of violent crime in Kansas to receive financial support
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 180 victims of violent crime at its September meeting, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday. Awards were made in 74 new cases, while additional expenses were paid in 106 previously submitted cases. Overall, the...
WIBW
Advocate for special education visits KS Statehouse as part of nationwide effort
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An advocate for improving special education programming is traveling the country to make her point. Karen Mayer Cunningham was at the Kansas Statehouse on Friday. She is hitting every state capitol in her effort to change the nation’s approach to special education. Cunningham says it’s time for state and federal leaders to step up and support every child in America.
WIBW
Woman to pay $15K+ after using dead attendant’s information for Medicaid
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman has been ordered to pay back more than $15,000 after she used her dead care attendant’s information to continue to receive Medicaid benefits. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced to...
What a yes, or no vote means on Kansas’ constitutional amendments
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re confused by the two amendments on the ballot in Kansas you’re not alone. HCR 5022 is an amendment that could impact sheriffs across the state. It comes down to who has the power to push an elected sheriff out of office, and if local counties can choose to have a […]
WIBW
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
Wichita Eagle
Man threatened to murder Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner in voicemails, federal prosecutors allege
A Kansas man threatened in June to murder Rep. Jake LaTurner, a federal indictment alleges, sparking four months of courtroom proceedings that have drawn virtually no public attention. A federal grand jury indicted Chase Neill on June 22 on one count of threatening a federal official. Neill was accused of...
Police report more counterfeit cash in Kansas
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. On Thursday, the Arkansas City Police Department learned of counterfeit bills making their way through vendors and other local businesses during the Arkalalah Festival, according to the police department. The bill is similar to others recovered in...
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KCTV 5
Wichita woman ordered to repay Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday. Cynthia Fisher was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of making a false claim,...
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Wichita Eagle
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
adastraradio.com
Housing Assistance Still Available in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas has given out almost $25 million in federal homeowner assistance to help people catch up on their bills. And the Kansas News Service reports that funds are still available. The program has helped more than 2,000 Kansas homeowners in the last six months and...
Recall impacts 5 stores in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a product sold in five stores across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. Whole Foods Market issued the voluntary recall after it was discovered that their Dipping Caramel product may contain wheat, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Wheat is not listed on the product […]
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
WIBW
Election 2022: Kris Kobach, (R) Attorney General candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Kris Kobach, (R), is running for Attorney General. The seat is...
WIBW
Kansas hospitals to receive $341 million annually
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hospitals will receive $341 million each year thanks to new enhancements to an old program. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Sunflower State has been given federal approval to enhance the Health Care Access Improvement Program and bring $341 million into the state each year - at a time when hospitals are financially vulnerable. She said the additional funds will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals and help maintain the state’s hospital networks.
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
WIBW
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
JoCo Sheriff's Office issues misleading Facebook post on ballot measure
Many voters have expressed confusion over Amendment 2 and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office further added to the confusion after issuing a misleading Facebook post Wednesday.
Comments / 0