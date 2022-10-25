ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Charlotte Hornets Exercise Team Options On Ball, Bouknight And Jones

October 27, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has exercised its fourth-year team option on guard LaMelo Ball and its third-year team options on guard James Bouknight and forward/center Kai Jones. Ball, the third overall selection in the...
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets

MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
SPURS WAIVE JOSHUA PRIMO

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 28, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived Joshua Primo. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid

TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
Get to Know Matthew Dellavedova

Kings guard Matthew Dellavedova was born and raised in Victoria, Australia. He grew up participating in multiple sports, such as tennis, soccer, and Australian football, but eventually committed to one -- basketball. Matthew played junior Basketball for Maryborough Blazers and Bendigo Braves. In addition, he played Basketball for Victoria country...
Boston's Grant Williams suspended 1 game without pay

NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which Williams was assessed...
LeBron James passes Karl Malone for most 20-point games in NBA history

LeBron James’ consistent, enduring greatness checked another box on his seemingly endless list of accomplishments on Friday night. With his 20th point against the Timberwolves, the four-time MVP and NBA champion recorded his 1,135th career game with at least 20 points, passing Karl Malone for the most such performances in league history.

