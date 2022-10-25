ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut delegation backs more aid for Ukraine with Congressional elections two weeks away

By Christopher Keating Hartford Courant
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined the entire Connecticut U.S. House delegation and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Thursday at the Ukrainian National Home to express support for continued military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. U.S. Rep. Jim Himes joined by video link on the screen behind Representatives John B. Larson and Joe Courtney. (Christopher Keating)

HARTFORD — In a rare joint appearance, the state’s entire U.S. House delegation gathered in Hartford Tuesday to show solidarity over future military and humanitarian funding for war-plagued Ukraine.

The Democratic delegation was responding to statements by U.S. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy that some Republicans would likely oppose additional aid to Ukraine if they win back the House in the Congressional elections in two weeks.

Concerning his fellow Republican members, McCarthy said, “They’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it.’'

The Democrats gathered at the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford, including Rep. Jim Himes of Greenwich, who attended remotely to deliver a live message after recently returning from Ukraine.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who has visited Ukraine twice this year, said it was difficult to see mass graves from the ongoing war with Russia.

“I was repulsed. I was moved to tears to see those sites of mass graves, where Vladimir Putin has murdered, mercilessly, women and children,’' Blumenthal said in the national home’s auditorium. “Vladimir Putin is a murderous, genocidal war criminal. We cannot trust him. We must give Ukraine the support it needs to take back their land and defend the security of the free world. That’s what’s at stake — our own national security, NATO’s security, the rule of law and norms that have been in place since the Second World War.’'

So far, the United States has provided more than $66 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a New Haven Democrat who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, said the House will likely vote for more aid during the “lame duck’' session after the election, but she said she could not predict the amount of money because no formal request has been made yet.

“We cannot stand on the sidelines,’' DeLauro said. “Whatever Ukraine needs, we must be there to support Ukraine. ... We’re never going to back down.’'

DeLauro quoted famed Jesuit priest Daniel Berrigan, a longtime antiwar activist who delivered a graduation speech in which he said, “Know where you stand and stand there.’'

Based on their various schedules and different locations, it is relatively rare for the entire House delegation to gather collectively in Connecticut. The gatherings are usually reserved for major national and international issues, such as the war in Ukraine.

Longtime Ukraine supporter Alex Kuzma of Glastonbury, who serves as chief development officer of the Ukrainian Catholic University Foundation, served as the translator for 25-year-old Dmytro Voitenko, a refugee who arrived in the United States seven days ago.

“The only way we can win this war is by defeating Vladimir Putin,’' he said through the translator. “This is why your aid from the United States is so crucial.’'

In another development Tuesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus backed away and withdrew a letter that had called for President Joe Biden to negotiate directly with Putin to stop the war. The action by the 30 most liberal House members, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, had been sharply criticized. But Democratic lawmakers said the letter was written in July and they were befuddled by why it was suddenly released this week by the staff.

In a video link from his Greenwich home, Himes said Tuesday that the letter was “an ill-advised statement’' at a time when the “vast majority’' of the Congress supports helping Ukraine. Himes returned recently from Ukraine on a bipartisan Congressional trip that included meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his senior staff.

“Five or six missiles are slamming into Kiev every single day with the objective of taking out civilian infrastructure — not military targets — which is a war crime,’' said Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee. “We are all in, and we will not waver in that regard.’'

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, who organized the event Tuesday and gathered his colleagues, said the delegation is a “firewall’' that would ensure continued funding for Ukraine.

“We’ve got to send a message,’' Larson said, “that we are united as a Congressional delegation.’’

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Comments / 23

Jamie Despres
2d ago

Democrats need to spend another zillion dollars on Ukraine so they can pay off all their collusion colleagues before Republicans take over and start prosecuting these criminals. is it a coincidence that all these Democrats lined up over in Ukraine after they approved the last zillion dollars to go over there. you think they didn't have their hands out and collect money back from Ukraine? this party is sickening and need to pay for their crimes

Reply
3
Anita dick
2d ago

the last big hurrah before these dolls are voted out...keeping spending iye money without askingwhy not take a poll on who wants our tax dollars going to another country

Reply
3
