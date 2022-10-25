Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
KXLY
Daniel Radcliffe says playing Weird Al Yankovic was ‘liberating’
Daniel Radcliffe found playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic to be a “liberating” experience. The 33-year-old actor stars as the singer in the new biopic film, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, but Daniel didn’t feel under any extra pressure in the role. Daniel – who...
KXLY
John Legend is fully focused on being a dad
John Legend is “focused” on being dad after finishing up his latest career commitments. The 43-year-old singer – who has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, three with wife Chrissy Teigen – is now expecting his third child with the model and explained that he is concentrating on fatherhood, going on tour after releasing new music and his role as a mentor on ‘The Voice.’
KXLY
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after chance meeting
Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham’s daughters became friends after a chance meeting in a park. The 47-year-old actress has told how her kids Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight – who she shares with her ex Will Kopelman – were playing in a park in London, where she shot her latest film, when they sparked up conversation with another little girl, who happened to be Victoria and David Beckham’s 11-year-old daughter Harper.
KXLY
David Guetta ‘splits from actress Jessica Ledon’
David Guetta has reportedly split from his girlfriend Jessica Ledon. The 54-year-old DJ and the 30-year-old actress have called time on their romance after seven years together. A source close to the DJ told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “David had grown apart from Jess and their lifestyles just weren’t...
KXLY
Katy Perry says eyelid ‘mishap’ was a ‘party trick’
Katy Perry says the moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency was a “broken doll eye party trick”. The singer, 38, seemed to suffer the glitch on Monday (24.10.22), prompting fans to say she had experienced a “mechanical failure” and joke she had been replaced by a cyborg.
KXLY
Sir Elton John hails ‘groundbreaking’ Jerry Lee Lewis
Sir Elton John thinks Jerry Lee Lewis was a “groundbreaking” musician. The controversial star died of natural causes at the age of 87 at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, and Elton has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the ‘Great Balls of Fire’ hitmaker.
KXLY
King Charles: It’s a great tragedy vocational skills aren’t taught anymore
King Charles admits it’s a “great tragedy” that there is a “lack of” vocational studies at schools these days. The 73-year-old British monarch paid a visit to TV’s The Repair Shop in a special episode of the BBC One show titled ‘The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit’, and he shared his dismay with the programme’s presenter Jay Blades that technical skills are no longer taught like in his day.
KXLY
Matthew Perry apologises for Keanu Reeves death jibe
Matthew Perry has apologised for his death jibe to Keanu Reeves. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, backtracked after it emerged he had written in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ about celebrity drugs casualties: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
KXLY
Smash star Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music
Katharine McPhee doesn’t listen to music. The 38-year-old actress is married to record producer David Foster,72, and made her name as runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2006 before going on to star alongside Megan Hilty in musical drama series ‘Smash’ but explained that she and her husband only really like to play music when they are hosting dinner parties.
KXLY
Richard Kyte: A steady diet of horror is bad for society
Why do so many people insist on exaggerating the bad things in our society and dismissing the good things?. A father with two young children told me his son didn’t want to go outside to ride his bike. When asked why, the boy said he heard on TV that the governor had released all the criminals from prison. Then the boy asked, “Dad, what’s a rapist?” The dad’s response was to turn off the TV, at least until the elections are over.
KXLY
David Foster has ‘ no regrets’ about becoming a dad again in his 70s
David Foster has insisted he has no regrets about becoming a dad again in his 70s. The music mogul was 71 when his wife Katharine McPhee gave birth to their son Rennie in 2021 and he’s adamant parenting later in life is very “different” to when he was raising his now grown-up children as he’s working less and is determined to spend as much time as possible with his little boy.
Comments / 0