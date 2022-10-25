Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
Afraid of catching COVID-19 this Halloween? How to trick-or-treat safely
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. COVID-19 has affected children around the world. It has impacted everything from education to experiences, such as vacations, parties and holidays. As cases seem to be plummeting and life moves even closer to normalcy, Halloween looms on the horizon. People are wondering if it is finally safe to let their kids enjoy the holiday in the manner it was celebrated pre-2020.
WWLP 22News
Best Medusa costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Medusa, the Greek mythological monster who could freeze anyone into a lifeless block of stone, has fascinated the world’s imagination in times ancient and modern. Since she was also the victim of cruelty at the hands of men, beheaded and used as a weapon, she has additionally become a moving symbol of righteous rage.
WWLP 22News
NewPro Home Solutions has fall bath renovation specials for Mass Appeal viewers
(MASS APPEAL) – Home remodeling can be a stressful time, with so much to plan and consider it is easy to get overwhelmed. Since it is the time of year for transformations, we thought we would focus on transforming baths so, we’ve invited back Marci Katz, Vice President of NewPro, to help us simplify the process.
WWLP 22News
Pet of the Week: Meet Handi-Snack!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to an orange tabby named Handi-Snack! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little girl. Not much is known about young Handi-Snack, only that she...
Comments / 0