ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Gerald C. Van Kley

Gerald C. Van Kley, age 90, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on October 16, 2022 at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, FL. Jerry was born to Egbert and Julia (Burger) Van Kley on July 31, 1932 in Hammond, IN. He is survived by his daughter, Laura deSomer...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gary J. Tropeck

Gary J. Tropeck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2022 in The Villages. Gary was born in Washington County, PA to James J. and Margaret (née Dunbar) Tropeck on November 15,1948. He graduated South Fayette High School in McDonald, PA. After graduation, he joined the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Carol Ann Buyarski

Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side. Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

William K. O’Connor

William K. (Bill) O’Connor, age 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital from complications of a year-long battle with a rare cancer Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct). His loving wife and family were by his side. Bill was born September 21, 1953 to father,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Ken Bamrick

Ken Bamrick 92, of The Villages, formally of Bayside NY & Holbrook, NY, passed away on Friday, October 21st at UF Hospital in Leesburg, Florida. He is survived by his loving son, Kenneth Bamrick Jr. and his wife, Pamela of Waldwick, NJ & his sister-in-law, Maura Mack of The Villages. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Ann, and his daughter, Christa Bamrick of Ridgewood, NY. He will also be missed by his 3 amazing grandchildren, Kenneth III & Nicholas Bamrick, & Jamie Zaragoza; his 2 Godsons, Bryan Mack & John Vincent Von Zwehl, along with his many Nieces & Nephews.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Roland Leclerc

Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain, CT), passed away on October 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol, CT on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister. He is survived by his four daughters, Janet (Rich) Scavilla of Melbourne, FL; Judy (John) Mazzali of Simsbury, CT; Lisa Moisan (Phil Dobson) of Woodbury, CT; and Linda (James) Russo of the Villages, FL, with whom he lived for the past three years. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal

At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal. Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum

If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team brings home awards

In just its second year, the Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team has made some big moves. Earlier this month, the team competed in a new category called World School Debate. It’s a 3v3 team event on a world topic with a structured debate. The North Florida Catholic Forensic...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Commission bids farewell to two long-serving members

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners said farewell Tuesday night to long-serving members Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin. Both were first elected in 2006, serving 16 years. Breeden served five one-year terms as chairman while Gilpin served four terms. Gilpin was defeated in the August universal primary election by Andrew...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Bradenton Recreation Center family pool to be refurbished

The Bradenton Recreation Center family pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment Friday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 18. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County sets debris deadlines

Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man gets fourth hole-in-one

Billy Herr of Wildwood celebrated recently after getting his fourth hole-in-one. He scored the lucky ace at Pennbrooke Fairways in Leesburg. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy