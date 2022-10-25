Read full article on original website
Gerald C. Van Kley
Gerald C. Van Kley, age 90, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on October 16, 2022 at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, FL. Jerry was born to Egbert and Julia (Burger) Van Kley on July 31, 1932 in Hammond, IN. He is survived by his daughter, Laura deSomer...
Gary J. Tropeck
Gary J. Tropeck, 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on October 24, 2022 in The Villages. Gary was born in Washington County, PA to James J. and Margaret (née Dunbar) Tropeck on November 15,1948. He graduated South Fayette High School in McDonald, PA. After graduation, he joined the...
Carol Ann Buyarski
Carol Ann Buyarski, 78, of the Villages, FL (formerly of New Jersey and North Carolina), passed away on October 22, 2022 with her immediate family by her side. Carol was born September 13, 1944 in southern New Jersey. After graduating from high school, she began working at Hercules in Wilmington, Delaware, and married John Buyarski on October 9, 1965. They had two children while living in southern New Jersey and moved into their first home in Pennsville where they lived for over 20 years. While raising two children as a stay-at-home mom she worked with special needs preschool children. As her children grew, she started working for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Generating Station as the executive assistant to the chief nuclear engineer. She and her husband retired and in 2001 moved to Brier Creek Country Club in North Carolina where they were founding members. She enjoyed 15 years traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family before moving to The Villages in 2017.
William K. O’Connor
William K. (Bill) O’Connor, age 69, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at The Villages Regional Hospital from complications of a year-long battle with a rare cancer Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct). His loving wife and family were by his side. Bill was born September 21, 1953 to father,...
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
Ken Bamrick
Ken Bamrick 92, of The Villages, formally of Bayside NY & Holbrook, NY, passed away on Friday, October 21st at UF Hospital in Leesburg, Florida. He is survived by his loving son, Kenneth Bamrick Jr. and his wife, Pamela of Waldwick, NJ & his sister-in-law, Maura Mack of The Villages. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Ann, and his daughter, Christa Bamrick of Ridgewood, NY. He will also be missed by his 3 amazing grandchildren, Kenneth III & Nicholas Bamrick, & Jamie Zaragoza; his 2 Godsons, Bryan Mack & John Vincent Von Zwehl, along with his many Nieces & Nephews.
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Roseate Spoonbill Flying Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
This beautiful roseate spoonbill was seen flying over the water behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Roland Leclerc
Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain, CT), passed away on October 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol, CT on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister. He is survived by his four daughters, Janet (Rich) Scavilla of Melbourne, FL; Judy (John) Mazzali of Simsbury, CT; Lisa Moisan (Phil Dobson) of Woodbury, CT; and Linda (James) Russo of the Villages, FL, with whom he lived for the past three years. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal
At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal. Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.
Another reason to vote NO on the fire/rescue referendum
If you are a current homeowner in Sumter County, you are paying for new fire/rescue infrastructure (firehouses, fire trucks, and ambulances) to support the expansion of The Villages. Rather than taxing current homeowners, most counties surrounding Sumter have a Fire Impact Fee to pay for new fire/rescue infrastructure. However, if...
Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team brings home awards
In just its second year, the Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team has made some big moves. Earlier this month, the team competed in a new category called World School Debate. It’s a 3v3 team event on a world topic with a structured debate. The North Florida Catholic Forensic...
Sumter County Commission bids farewell to two long-serving members
The Sumter County Board of Commissioners said farewell Tuesday night to long-serving members Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin. Both were first elected in 2006, serving 16 years. Breeden served five one-year terms as chairman while Gilpin served four terms. Gilpin was defeated in the August universal primary election by Andrew...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
Bradenton Recreation Center family pool to be refurbished
The Bradenton Recreation Center family pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment Friday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 18. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bradenton Recreation Center at (352) 674-8380.
Manatee County sets debris deadlines
Manatee County has asked its residents to have Hurricane Ian debris stacked by the side of the ride for collection by Nov. 9, except for Myakka City area residents who have until Nov. 16. In the three weeks since collection of debris began, Manatee County has picked up an estimated...
Friends remember Clearwater Beach homicide victim
Friends of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman said he was a kind man and caring father. He was attacked and killed late Thursday night while riding his bike on Mandalay Avenue.
Lee Schools announces makeup schedule
The school district has adjusted its schedule to make up for instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian.
Wildwood man gets fourth hole-in-one
Billy Herr of Wildwood celebrated recently after getting his fourth hole-in-one. He scored the lucky ace at Pennbrooke Fairways in Leesburg. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
