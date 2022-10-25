Read full article on original website
Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck
A lot of progress can be made in just 12 months. Simply ask Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, interior designers-cum-retailers who own and operate Palm Desert’s Modern Hacienda in addition to Nicholas Lawrence Design. “This year we have grown a great deal, says Lazzaro, who shares that there are...
Concrete Legends
Eddie “El Gato” Elguera skates the Desert Combi bowl at X Park in La Quinta. Basketball has Magic Johnson. Baseball has Jackie Robinson. Golf has Arnold Palmer. In every sport, there are pioneers and those who follow. These legends carve their names into the history books by developing new moves, obliterating existing records, and generally making unexpected choices that further the possibilities of their sports. They can emerge in any era, but there is a certain nostalgia surrounding those who came up during the so-called “early years” — in particular, in the 1970s and ’80s, decades known for daring and a sense of bygone glamour that simply can’t exist in the age of 24/7 livestreams.
Randy Barth – Vision 2022
The simple yet invaluable mission of Randy Barth’s brainchild is to partner with schools to change the odds for kids. Since its inception in the mid-’90s, the non-profit has grown to operate in 600 schools throughout California (nine in Desert Hot Springs alone), helping some 200,000 low-income students. Some students went on to Ivy League schools and became professionals in various disciplines.
Gary Honts – Vision 2022
Gary Honts has spearheaded a number of healthcare advances during his decade-long tenure at JFK Memorial Hospital, including a new Primary Stroke Center, robotic procedures courtesy of The Da Vinci Surgical System, and Riverside County’s first Level IV trauma program. “These services didn’t exist in the East Valley,” says the 42-year veteran of Tenet Healthcare Corporation. “Minutes matter in life-threatening medical situations.
