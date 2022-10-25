Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Ludlow set to launch new service for veterans
(Mass Appeal) – Coming up on Tuesday the town of Ludlow is hosting an event to help out our veteran neighbors. Eric Segundo, Director of Veterans Services with the Town of Ludlow, if here with details.
Valley Opportunity Council hosts Trunk or Treat in Chicopee
Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) is hosting its Trunk or Treat event for families on Thursday.
WWLP 22News
Chicopee Chamber of Commerce to hold Thriller 5K
(Mass Appeal) – Get your Halloween costumes ready a few days early for the Chicopee Thriller, an annual costume-themed 5K run. Each year, this race benefits a different Chicopee-based nonprofit. Here to tell us more is Melissa Breor, Executive Director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, and Nick Riley, the Owner of N. Riley Construction, the presenting sponsor of the Thriller 5K.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
WWLP 22News
From grapes to the glass: a look at how local wine is made
(Mass Appeal) – While you’re sitting at home on the couch with a glass of wine, have you ever wondered how the grapes turn into that delicious drink in your hand? It’s a process. Kayla Hevey takes a trip to Glendale Ridge Vineyard in Southampton to get an inside look at what it takes.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
More than 30 downtown Westfield merchants ready for trick-or-treating this Friday
WESTFIELD — More than 30 storefronts are expected to participate in the annual downtown trick-or-treat Friday, Oct. 28, 4-5 p.m. Signs provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield will be displayed in the windows of participating merchants along Elm and Main streets, declaring “Trick-or-Treaters Welcome Here.”
National Chocolate Day: Who has the best sweets in western Massachusetts?
Top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts.
8 local healthcare heroes honored in Holyoke
Thursday night marked the 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes of Western Massachusetts ceremony. The Healthcare Heroes program was created back in 2017. It sheds a bright light on the outstanding work that is being done across a broad spectrum of health and wellness services, as well as the institutions and individuals providing that care.
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
spectrumnews1.com
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
WWLP 22News
The Witness Stones Project™ debuts at Historic Deerfield
(Mass Appeal) – An amazing new recognition at Historic Deerfield is reminiscent of an installation across Europe. John Davis, Historic Deerfield President & CEO, and Patricia Wilson Pheanious, Chair of the Board of Directors for The Witness Stones Project, are here with all the details.
Cafe and Restaurant for Sale on Park Avenue in Worcester
WORCESTER - The owners of STOP Cafe Pizza and Grille, at 255 Park Ave. in Worcester, have announced the business is for sale. The restaurant has 20 tables, and a patio with eight tables, along with the kitchen area. The business currently operates seven days per week from 8 AM to 10 PM.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
businesswest.com
YPS at 15
Group Created to Stem the Brain Drain Remains Loyal to Its Roots. The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. That’s not a big number, but for a ‘young’ organization, in every sense of that word, it is a significant milestone. What is being celebrated is ongoing work to carry out a mission to bring young people together, to get them involved, to help shape them into leaders, and, while they’re at it, motivate them to stay in the 413. Much has changed over those 15 years, but that important mission hasn’t.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Balise Auto Group opens laundromat in Springfield’s South End
Balise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new laundry facility on Main Street in Springfield.
Shannon Eldredge remembered at Ware’s seventh annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
WARE — While residents gathered to raise awareness about domestic violence at the seventh annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Oct. 22, participants also recognized a community leader who recently died following illness at age 47. Residents and state officials remembered Shannon Eldredge, the domestic violence supervisor at the...
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Senior citizen center in Longmeadow received five-star rating
The Leavitt Family Jewish Home received the Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
