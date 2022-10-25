Read full article on original website
SAAC & CDAF say cancelling was “breach of trust”; drag show continues
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The drag show at the center of controversy in Starkville and the Cotton District Arts Festival is back on. WCBI reported that volunteers with the festival say sponsors threatened to pull funding from the event if a drag performance happened. Volunteers say the show was canceled because of the amount of negativity people were spewing–but, now the Starkville Area Arts Council says the show must go on.
Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
Local middle schoolers are launching into their future
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI)- Some local middle schoolers are launching into their future with the help of a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math program. Columbus Middle School 6th graders are the first in Mississippi to pilot the STEAM course “We build it Better” aviation program. As...
First Responders tell their thoughts for National First Responders Day
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 28th is National First Responders Day and most first responders don’t do the job for the recognition. They do appreciate having a day that honors them. In communities large and small they are the ones you call for help. And whether they are full-time or...
Mississippi Tourism Association honors Bobby Geno with Community Volunteer of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual tourism awards program held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi, October 19-21, 2022.
CBC and LCSD gear up for annual haunted house this weekend
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sights and scenes of a scary Halloween can be found at the Columbus fairgrounds this weekend. Finishing touches are being done at the annual haunted house to open on Friday night. All of the money will go to help needy children. The Community Benefit...
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected. The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet. It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers. Presley said the...
Children in costumes strolled through downtown for “Boo Parade”
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elsa, Scooby Doo, and even a magical sea horse made their way through downtown Columbus this morning. The annual “Boo Parade” had a variety of characters on foot, on wheels, and on the arms of parents. With their best costumes on, the little...
Blackjack Water Association announces boil water notice
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County residents who get their water from the Blackjack Water Association need to take note. A loss of water pressure caused by a break in the main water line is forcing a boil water notice. All customers of the Blackjack Water Association need...
Elvis Presley Fan Club will host “Dancing with the King” this weekend
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An event combining ballroom dancing with music from Elvis Presley takes place this weekend in Tupelo. “Dancing with the King” features local celebrities, learning a ballroom dance routine with a dance pro. WCBI’s Allie Martin is taking part in the event and has this rockin’ report.
Military mom returns home with the element of surprise
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 26 is recognized as the National Day of the Deployed. Victory Christian Academy is holding a ceremony for students who have family members who are current or former military. For two students, they’re going to get the surprise of a lifetime as their mother comes home...
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
K-9 officer at Webster County Sheriff’s Department has died
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the memory of a fallen officer in a special way. On Thursday, officers laid to rest K-9 Zeus. Zeus, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, died Tuesday after an unexpected illness. Since then, Sheriff...
Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars. There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street. Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools. The store has been broken into, recently, before this...
Caledonia Junior High basketball coach arrested for marijuana possession
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia Junior High basketball coach is unemployed and in jail after marijuana is found on campus. 25-year-old Horatio Jackson is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were walking through the parking lot during the football game and...
Deputies recount involvement with 2015 Ricky Keeton ‘no-knock’ raid
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he pointed a gun at officers who were serving a no-knock warrant.
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
