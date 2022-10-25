Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
NASDAQ
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
NASDAQ
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Enova International (ENVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.23%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post...
NASDAQ
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.21%....
NASDAQ
Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
Mohawk Industries (MHK) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $3.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this flooring maker would post earnings...
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
T-Mobile (TMUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.53%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Monolithic Power (MPWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.15%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
LTC Properties (LTC) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
LTC Properties (LTC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Comments / 0