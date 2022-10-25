ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely

The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower

The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%. A quarter...
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.71%. A quarter...
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Enova International (ENVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A quarter...
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.23%. A quarter...
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post...
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.21%....
Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

Mohawk Industries (MHK) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $3.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this flooring maker would post earnings...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

T-Mobile (TMUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.53%. A quarter ago,...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Monolithic Power (MPWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.15%. A quarter...
LTC Properties (LTC) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates

LTC Properties (LTC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...

