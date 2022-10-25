Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Oliver Ames High School; other school’s in shelter is place

EASTON, Mass. — Easton Police have evacuated Oliver Ames High School after responding to a bomb threat around noon, officials say.

Police Chief Keith Boone and Fire Chief Justin Alexander arrived at the scene and immediately evacuated the building and begun searching the school.

According to the Easton Superintendent’s office, Easton Middle School, Richardson Olmstead and Parkview Elementary are all in a shelter in place.

Massachusetts State Police are also on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time as there will be a large presence of first responder personnel in the area.

Parents should follow school guidance sent out by the school regarding student pickup.

There are 2 other schools in the town that are not affected and classes there will be normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

