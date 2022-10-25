Another Norfolk nightclub, California Burrito, to appeal after City Council closure

The outdoor seating for California Burrito is seen along Granby Street in downtown Norfolk on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Before being shut down, the eatery hosted Latin dance nights at "The Back" which is in the rear of the building. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A downtown Norfolk nightclub shuttered by the Norfolk City Council earlier this month plans to file an appeal asking the Norfolk Circuit Court to overrule the decision.

California Burrito, a restaurant with a Latin nightclub in the rear of the building called “The Back,” was closed by the council on Oct. 11 for overcrowding violations . The nightclub’s attorney, Tim Anderson, said he plans to ask the court to reverse the council’s action and allow the club to reopen.

“The City is making a habit of targeting and closing minority-owned businesses to score political points,” Anderson said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “We are appealing this decision and will continue to fight for the rights of every business in Norfolk against the inconsistent misapplication of police powers involving violations that have nothing to do with legitimate public safety concerns.”

California Burrito, which was Latino-owned, is one of four downtown establishments shuttered by the city since early September following several high-profile shootings. All four were either minority-owned or had primarily minority clientele.

Anderson, a state delegate from Virginia Beach, is also representing Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, another nightclub closed by the council . Legacy’s appeal was rejected by a Circuit Court judge last week. Anderson plans to take the case to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

City inspectors had cited California Burrito for overcrowding three times between 2020 and 2022, each one a violation of its permit. On two occasions, inspectors found more than 100 patrons inside — more than double its capacity. The city contended the club’s overcrowding violations were a threat to public safety.

“City Council is looking for any technical violation to shut business down in Norfolk,” Anderson said. “There has never been any violence at California Burrito before being shut down.”

The city began cracking down on nightclubs in August following the late-night shootings, including a quadruple shooting outside Legacy on Aug. 5 and a triple homicide outside Chicho’s Backstage in March.

