Mercedes-AMG GT 53 Coming With C63's 671-HP Hybrid Four-Pot
The current generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, has officially been killed off, but its replacement is on the way with hybrid power. Yes, there will still be a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 version, but the rumor is that a hybrid S E Performance version will come with as much as 843 horsepower. While Mercedes is embracing electrification in its new high-performance AMGs, the German automaker will keep the V8 alive for as long as possible. We've spotted this range-topping 63 model out testing on a few occasions, but we haven't yet seen the "entry-level" 53 model - until now.
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Features
The Kia Sorento is one of the best-value midsize SUVs available on the American market, and the South Korean brand has just released details on the 2023 model that include more standard features across the range. The same is true of the Sorento Hybrid, which made its debut a few days ago.
Listen To The Magnificent Growl Of The New Pagani Utopia's V12 Engine
After ten years in production, Pagani has called it quits with the Huayra. The bewitching hypercar was immediately replaced with the equally striking Utopia, a $2.5 million beauty with an engine that sounds so good, company founder Horacio Pagani reportedly composed accompanying piano pieces for the vehicle's reveal. Now that...
Porsche 911 Turbo, GTS And 911 GT3 Get New Center Locking Wheels By TechArt
TechArt will introduce its new Formula VII Race forged wheels for the Porsche 911 Turbo, 911 GTS and 911 GT3 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas in early November. The German-based tuner has become synonymous with Porsche over the years and keeps churning out hit after hit. The most recent was a Porsche 911 Turbo S with the power boosted to 700 horsepower and 664 lb-ft.
1980 BMW M1 Supercar In Perfect Condition Up For Sale
This flawless and highly valued BMW M1, considered by many experts in the classics industry to be the finest example of the 453 units ever produced, will be going under the hammer without reserve in Munich next month as part of the Bavarian Legends Collection. This particular model has just over 39,500 miles on the clock, but more impressive than that is its close ties to the BMW brand.
2023 Ford Edge Range Gets Big Discounts Before The Compact Crossover Is Discontinued
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season
Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
Hyundai Has Found A Way To Make Turbochargers Even Better
You'd think that the operating principles of a turbocharger are well understood by now, but it turns out that there's a new, small tweak that could boost a turbo's efficiency even further. According to a new patent unearthed by CarBuzz at the DPMA, Hyundai's engineers have found a way to improve the airflow rate of any turbocharger without significant changes to the turbo itself. At first glance, this new development looks counter-intuitive, but if it works in the way physics prescribes, it could mean improved performance for smaller engines such as the one in the Hyundai Kona N.
New Adro Bumper Gives BMW M3 And M4 That CSL Look
By now, we've heard quite a lot about the new BMW M3 and M4's unfortunate grille. We don't really care about it too much because once you've driven it, you forget all about that front end. And besides, the criticism leveled against BMW's design has now drifted over to the...
Toyota Heads To SEMA 2022 With 10-Second GR Supra
Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
Ferrari Tailor Made's Latest Creation Is A Brown Roma GT
Every high-end supercar and luxury barge manufacturer has some sort of customization program. Ferrari's is called Tailor Made, and it loves to share these tailor-made creations with the world. Essentially you can have every color under the sun, apart from pink. The green and gold 812 Superfast Ferrari shared last...
New Toyota GR86 Coming With Turbo And Hybrid Engines
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
GM Humiliated After Photoshopping GMC Sierra EV Onto A Rivian R1T
General Motors has come under fire after an image posted to the GM Design Instagram page sparked outrage amongst users. Why? Well, the seemingly innocent rendering of the new GMC Sierra EV (seen below) is based on an earlier image of the Rivian R1T, with details such as the background, the vehicle's rear window, the side mirrors, and the wheels remaining unchanged.
Bentley's Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Drop-Top Perfection For Monaco's Elite
Don't you hate it when you can't decide which car to use for the short commute between your upmarket flat in Monaco and your multi-million-dollar yacht? It's an issue we've been struggling with for years, but now Bentley has come up with a solution via its Mulliner department. The British...
Bavarian Legends Collection Including The BMW M1, E30 M3, E23 7 Series, And 3.0 CSL Batmobile Head To Auction
It may still be one of the leading luxury brands in the automotive world, but there has been a fundamental shift at BMW over the last decade or so. Even its smallest M car is now a rather heavy beast, the brand is on a wild crusade to drive purists nuts with brash designs, and it made the worst choice possible for a modern-day, standalone M halo car with the brutish XM.
Hennessey Reveals 1,204-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
With 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter supercharged V8, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly lacking in power. In fact, it's one of the best Mustangs ever made, and all that power is put down to the ground remarkably well. But what if you want more? Hennessey Performance Engineering has been modifying America's V8 monsters for years, and it always takes the latest and greatest that Detroit has to offer and gives it more horsepower than it needs - not that we're complaining. Now it's done the same with the GT500, giving it a 58% boost over factory engine output for a tire-melting total of 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft. Say hello to the Hennessey Venom 1200.
3 Acura Integra Sedans Feature The Best Mods On The Aftermarket
Acura wants to show the world the ever-iconic Integra can still be a tuner car, despite its somewhat controversial reintroduction into the brand's lineup. To do that, Acura worked with three pillars of the tuner community to create three unique modified Acura Integra show cars that'll be displayed at events like SEMA and the Long Beach Grand Prix.
2023 Ford Escape Hybrid
With a swanky new front fascia and a better infotainment system, the 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid compact crossover is a more enticing prospect in a popular segment. As before, both normal hybrid and plug-in hybrid options are available. They each produce similar horsepower figures, but the PHEV benefits from an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 37 miles. Both sensible and sporty, there is a new ST-Line model with various sporty bits inside and out, while the PHEV continues to battle with more powerful rivals like the Toyota RAV4 Prime. As an efficient and practical option in this segment, the Ford Escape Hybrid deserves a place on your shortlist.
2023 Ford Super Duty Truck Order Books Open Earlier Than Expected
The all-new Ford Super Duty series was revealed in September, and the Blue Oval was quick to point out the new 6.8-liter V8 engine and towing technology but failed to mention key details like power outputs and payload capacity. That's finally been revealed and, based on what we've seen, we're guessing people will be queuing around the block to order the F-250.
TEASED: New Toyota bZ Model Looks Like The bZ5X
Toyota has been widely criticized for not joining the EV party earlier, though it appears to have valid reasons for not jumping on the EV bandwagon. That said, two of its bZ electric models have been unveiled, and the third one has just been teased for the first time. So...
