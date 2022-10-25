With 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2-liter supercharged V8, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly lacking in power. In fact, it's one of the best Mustangs ever made, and all that power is put down to the ground remarkably well. But what if you want more? Hennessey Performance Engineering has been modifying America's V8 monsters for years, and it always takes the latest and greatest that Detroit has to offer and gives it more horsepower than it needs - not that we're complaining. Now it's done the same with the GT500, giving it a 58% boost over factory engine output for a tire-melting total of 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft. Say hello to the Hennessey Venom 1200.

2 DAYS AGO