Read full article on original website
Related
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Walter Martone on Clarkson, McCormack, and White
Support Vermont Senate Candidates Clarkson, McCormack, and White. Support House Candidates Emmons and Morris. It is extremely important for Springfield to have Senators and Representatives in the State Legislature who are accessible, knowledgeable about the pressing needs in Springfield, able to navigate the complexities of the state government, and willing to use their expertise and influence to fight for us. I have made it a point as one of your elected Selectboard Members to get to know and work with Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White who are running for the Vermont Senate, and Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris who are running for the Vermont House. I know that I can call on all of them to get information, set up meetings with State officials, be available for important meetings where their counsel and influence will benefit Springfield, sponsor and support legislation important for Springfield, and keep us informed about opportunities for programs and funding to advance our local goals. I am proud that our community has such a strong and capable team to ensure that our voices are heard in Montpelier.
vermontjournal.com
Isaac T. Given, 2002-2022
N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Isaac T. Given, 20, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Isaac was born on Sept. 22, 2002 in Keene, N.H. to Katie Given of North Walpole and Rashaun Taylor of Hinsdale. He was a 2022 graduate of Fall Mountain High School. He is survived by his parents, his siblings Shyanne Given, Franklin Farnham, Jacob Pasquarelli-Taylor, Quinton Pasquarelli – Taylor and Owen Mullins; his grandparents Cindy and Dennis Richardson of North Walpole and Frances and Barbara Robertson. Isaac is also survived by his aunts and uncles Amy Given and Patrick Woodward, David and Rachel Given, Damont Whitaker; his cousins Skylar Blanchard, David Given Jr., and Emma Given, as well as many other family members and many friends.
vermontjournal.com
LTE: Randy Gray, “Is Vermont afraid of change?”
Patrick Leahy first came to power in 1974; Welch has been in Vermont politics since 1981; our very own Alice Emmons, 1982. I guess we should be happy to have our long-term legislators, they’ve helped us make several national top ten lists! We are ranked the sixth worst place to do business by Forbes, ranked the fourth highest in education costs in the country by www.stacker.com, and we have the third highest tax burden in the nation according to the Tax Foundation. Great accomplishments, right?! More to come, I’m sure!
vermontjournal.com
Rockingham Library hosts local astronomer
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library, Chester architect and astronomer Claudio Véliz will discuss some recent, unusual observations that researchers have been unable to explain. That aspect is nothing new to astronomy. “But this is different,” says Veliz. “It’s getting a little creepy.”
Comments / 0