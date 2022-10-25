Wolves claim second win

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves men’s tennis team (2-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) claimed their second team victory of the season last week by defeating the Emmanuel College Lions 5-2.

The Wolves took the double’s point 2-0. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) won their match 6-1 while Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) claimed a 6-2 victory. With the point clinched, the third double’s match was not finished.

The Wolves also had a strong team showing in the single’s portion of competition. Bivol claimed victory despite dropping the first set to his opponent (2-6, 6-2, 6-3). Schomburg similarly bounced back to claim a three-set victory (4-6, 6-3, 10-8). Grabia was the first wolf to win in consecutive sets, winning his match 6-2, 6-2. Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) also clinched victory in two sets (7-6, 6-1).

With the match clinched for the Wolves, Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) and Zancheta played a single set each to eight points against their opponents. Cohen fell 3-8 and Zancheta was defeated by a score of 6-8.

Despite the losses at the end of the match, the Wolves claimed their second victory of the season.