ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves claim victory over Lions

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aV1xp_0im6EhGZ00

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (5-8-1, 4-5 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Mars Hill Lions 1-0, last week. The match was a continuation of when the match started on Sept. 7.

The Wolves dominated possession in the first half of play. The Wolves took 13 shots, seven of which were on goal, to the Lions’ three shots. The Wolves recorded six corner kicks in the half while allowing the Lions to take zero.

Despite the chances, the Wolves were unable to put a shot into the back of the net and the teams went into the break tied 0-0.

Coming out of half time, the Wolves quickly made a push at the goal. Defender Ava Espinoza (Roseville, Calif.) scored off a header after a shot from Vanessa Baird (Corona, Calif.) bounced off the crossbar with just over three minutes off the clock in the second half.

The Wolves again controlled the ball in the second half, this time facing more resistance from the Lions’ defense. But in the 60th minute, lightning moved into the Newberry and play was suspended until Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Once play resumed, the Wolves outshot the Lions 8-5. The Wolves found themselves with a lead to increase the lead with a trio of shots in the 65th and 66th minutes but a pair from junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) were off-target and one from Vanessa Baird was saved by the Lions’ keeper.

The Lions took their final shot of the contest in the 83rd minute of the contest which was saved by Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.). The Wolves held the ball for most of the remaining seven minutes and secured the victory.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Hispanic Heritage Festival at The Ritz

During the Hispanic Heritage Festival at The Ritz, dance classes were held from the experts. Participants learn to dance. The Ritz held a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Oct. 14, with proceeds going toward The Ritz and Newberry High School soccer.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Lisa Ellis campaigns in Newberry

NEWBERRY — One of the actual contested races on the ballot in South Carolina this November is the race for superintendent of education. On Wednesday, Oct 12, one of the candidates for the sought after seat, Lisa Ellis (running as a Democrat and Alliance), paid a visit to Genesis on Main Street to have a frank conversation with Newberry educators and hear the issues that are the most important to them.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Donate now to the NYP HUGS Drive

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Every year, the Newberry County Young Professionals holds their HUGS (Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks) Drive as the temperature begins to drop. This year’s drive is being held Oct. 17 through Dec. 2. “This is our fifth year holding the HUGS Drive. It evolved from...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Halloween on the trail

The month of October brings many things to Newberry, cooler weather (sometimes), Octoberfest, football, and most importantly, Halloween! This holiday let us showcase scary stories and spooky places, and Newberry has its own fair share of those! Have you heard of Zombieland, Kings Creek Cemetery, Monkey Dog, the Maybington Witch, Cry-Baby Bridge, and most famously, the Hound of Goshen? If not, see if you can find someone with gray hair and start asking questions.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Oktoberfest in Newberry

Mary Alex and Robert Kopp with their daughter, Palmer, dressed up for the German Outfit contest. Bridgett Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry, with intern Zach Shupp. Pumpkin judging at Lancero Lounge. The Haute Dog Lady!. Angela Reid and Tina Graham helped raise money for the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wright named SCICU Student of the Year

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Jonathan Wright has been honored by South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities as its 2022 McLean-Smith Student of the Year. The award is given annually to a student who, “performs well academically and who demonstrates commitment to public affairs, community service and leadership.” Wright was selected from a pool of nominees from each of the state’s 21 SCICU-member institutions. With the award comes a $3,000 scholarship.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Council receives updates on SCCC

NEWBERRY — Marquerite Palmer, art program manager for the Newberry Art Center, provided Newberry City Council with an update last week on their most recent South Carolina Clay Conference. Held, September 16-18, Palmer said this marked the seventh year of the conference. “I cannot say enough about our volunteers,”...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry hosts park dedication

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will hold a dedication and ribbon cutting of the newly renamed U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park on October 28 at 3 p.m. Formerly known as Wise Street Park, it is located at 2420 Holloway Street in Newberry. “We are dedicating this park...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Able South Carolina to lead panel on “Invisibility of Disability” at Newberry College

NEWBERRY — According to the CDC one in three South Carolinians has a disability. Despite this statistic, many people with disabilities remain unseen and unheard in our state’s policies, politics, business and communities. On October 24 at 7 p.m., Newberry College’s Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week, in partnership with Able South Carolina, seeks to combat this reality.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Investigation ongoing in child death

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic issue in the Prosperity area, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies discovered that the biological father of a sixth-month old infant had been allowed to take the child to his residence in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Piedmont Tech extends no-cost option

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is extending its no cost for tuition option through summer 2023. “The fact that enrollment has been up since we offered this option — 17% for this fall term — reinforces the need to ensure that a college education is accessible to even more people in the community,” said PTC President Hope E. Rivers. “This initiative is motivating people to come off the sidelines and go back to college in pursuit of new career opportunities.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes

When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Driver struck by vehicle

NEWBERRY — An accident occurred at 11:08 a.m. on private property on CR Koon Hwy on Oct. 7, according to Master Trooper James Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2008 GMC pickup failed to secure the vehicle before exiting, according to Miller. After getting out of the truck, the driver was struck by the vehicle, he said.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City employees recognized for milestones

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council recognized 10 employees for various employment milestones last week in Memorial Park as part of their October meeting. “We appreciate the employees that work for the city and we’re glad to recognize them this afternoon,” said Mayor Foster Senn. Dustin Shaw was...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Celebrating Public Power Week in Newberry

Water crew members demonstrate how to install a new water tap. Alex Dowd takes his turn at Bingo calling. Landon and West Hamm smile with Miss Newberry and Miss Newberry Teen. Both the electric and water crews took part in demonstrations for the community. Members of the community take part...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County wins David W. Robinson Catalyst Award

NEWBERRY — The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy