Wolves claim victory over Lions

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team (5-8-1, 4-5 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the Mars Hill Lions 1-0, last week. The match was a continuation of when the match started on Sept. 7.

The Wolves dominated possession in the first half of play. The Wolves took 13 shots, seven of which were on goal, to the Lions’ three shots. The Wolves recorded six corner kicks in the half while allowing the Lions to take zero.

Despite the chances, the Wolves were unable to put a shot into the back of the net and the teams went into the break tied 0-0.

Coming out of half time, the Wolves quickly made a push at the goal. Defender Ava Espinoza (Roseville, Calif.) scored off a header after a shot from Vanessa Baird (Corona, Calif.) bounced off the crossbar with just over three minutes off the clock in the second half.

The Wolves again controlled the ball in the second half, this time facing more resistance from the Lions’ defense. But in the 60th minute, lightning moved into the Newberry and play was suspended until Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Once play resumed, the Wolves outshot the Lions 8-5. The Wolves found themselves with a lead to increase the lead with a trio of shots in the 65th and 66th minutes but a pair from junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) were off-target and one from Vanessa Baird was saved by the Lions’ keeper.

The Lions took their final shot of the contest in the 83rd minute of the contest which was saved by Kalee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.). The Wolves held the ball for most of the remaining seven minutes and secured the victory.