ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

23 Charged in North Shore Drug Raid

Federal authorities in Massachusetts have announced charges against nearly two dozen people stemming from a drug raid Tuesday morning on the North Shore. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 23 people had been charged with "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances," a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Flash Flooding Dumps 4 Inches of Rain on Parts of Cape Cod

Flash flooding dumped up to 4 inches of rain on parts of Cape Cod on Wednesday morning. Video shot in Chatham, Massachusetts, showed one car stuck on Stage Harbor Road due to flooding. Police had to shut down a portion of the road so the vehicle could be towed out.
CHATHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Florida Attorney Who Opposed State Helmet Law Dies in Motorcycle Crash While Not Wearing One

A Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one. His girlfriend, who was a passenger on the bike, was also killed. Ron Smith was traveling on U.S. 19 North in Pinellas County when he began to slow down to traffic, lost control of his motorcycle and skidded on the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in an accident report. His bike rotated "in a clockwise motion, overturning onto its left side," and collided with the left side and wheel of the utility trailer. The accident report noted that neither was wearing a helmet, although it is unknown whether one would have prevented their deaths.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy