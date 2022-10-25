Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com
Former Miss RI Pleads Guilty to Lying to See Lover in Federal Detention Center
A South Florida village commissioner and former Miss Rhode Island who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and...
nbcboston.com
23 Charged in North Shore Drug Raid
Federal authorities in Massachusetts have announced charges against nearly two dozen people stemming from a drug raid Tuesday morning on the North Shore. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that 23 people had been charged with "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances," a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
nbcboston.com
Flash Flooding Dumps 4 Inches of Rain on Parts of Cape Cod
Flash flooding dumped up to 4 inches of rain on parts of Cape Cod on Wednesday morning. Video shot in Chatham, Massachusetts, showed one car stuck on Stage Harbor Road due to flooding. Police had to shut down a portion of the road so the vehicle could be towed out.
nbcboston.com
Florida Attorney Who Opposed State Helmet Law Dies in Motorcycle Crash While Not Wearing One
A Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one. His girlfriend, who was a passenger on the bike, was also killed. Ron Smith was traveling on U.S. 19 North in Pinellas County when he began to slow down to traffic, lost control of his motorcycle and skidded on the roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in an accident report. His bike rotated "in a clockwise motion, overturning onto its left side," and collided with the left side and wheel of the utility trailer. The accident report noted that neither was wearing a helmet, although it is unknown whether one would have prevented their deaths.
