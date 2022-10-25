Read full article on original website
Dorsey Turner Mansfield
Dorsey Turner Mansfield, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away on October 18, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Dorsey was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 24, 1936. He graduated from Andrew Jackson Senior High School in Jacksonville, FL on June 10, 1955. Dorsey started his career in the tire industry in...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
Carven D. Angel
Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Mini horse sworn in as honorary police officer in Ocala
Earlier this week, the Ocala Police Department welcomed a two-foot-tall miniature horse named Magic to its ranks. On Wednesday, Magic became the first mini horse to be sworn in as an honorary police officer for the City of Ocala. Though Magic may lack in law enforcement experience, she has been specially trained to provide emotional support to people in times of need.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County among finalists for national award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County, is one of five finalists from across the country competing for the Defender Service Awards in the “Veterans Outreach” category. Hundreds of organizations submitted videos to the Defender Service Awards and only five finalists were selected by the sponsors,...
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge
Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge, age 96, of Ocala passed away comfortably on October 19, 2022, at home with family by her side. Born in the Bronx on April 17, 1926, to William and Gladys Foulkes, Edythe and her husband moved from Long Island, New York to Ocala, Florida in 1973. A pro at shorthand, Edythe worked as a secretary for various organizations. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. Edythe was an active member of both St. John Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches while an Ocala resident, and was a lifelong supporter of Christian education. While her husband Alfred was still living, they enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome. Edythe enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Eighth Street Senior Center, and loved playing cards, bingo, and socializing. She loved her family with all of her heart, and was always cheering on her grandkids and great-grands throughout her life.
Ocala Police Department seeks vendor to provide 300 uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for an experienced vendor to provide durable and comfortable uniforms for the Ocala Police Department’s officers. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Monday, November 7 at 2 pm.
Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 North Central Florida fundraising charities are teaming up with Duke Energy to help customers tackle their bills. Duke Energy officials say that 20,000 dollars will go to both the United Way of Marion County and the United Way of North Central Florida. The donations will...
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. According to the Marion County...
Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash
A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
Colorful Evening Sky Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
The evening sky brought a variety of colors over Ocala’s Summerglen Community as the sun was setting. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County reports 136 new COVID-19 infections as cases continue to decline
The Florida Department of Health’s latest virus summary was released last week, and it shows that new COVID-19 cases in Marion County decreased during the week of Friday, October 14 through Thursday, October 20. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report...
Multiple counties in Central Florida are holding job fairs today for those looking for employment
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of job opportunities available for those looking to apply around Central Florida. CareerSource Central Florida is hosting a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair for those seeking job opportunities or looking to serve in the community. The hiring event will take place in...
