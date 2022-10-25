ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Dorsey Turner Mansfield

Dorsey Turner Mansfield, 85, of Ocala, FL passed away on October 18, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. Dorsey was born in Jacksonville, Florida on December 24, 1936. He graduated from Andrew Jackson Senior High School in Jacksonville, FL on June 10, 1955. Dorsey started his career in the tire industry in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss rising electric bills in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I’m so tired of seeing high electric bills. I’ve been with Duke Energy for five years now, and for the last 3 months, my bill went from under $300 to over $500. It’s insane to me. I don’t know how we’re supposed to eat with our bills being so extremely over budget. I hope that something will happen that will change this,” says Ocala resident Victoria Pate.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Carven D. Angel

Circuit Judge Carven D. Angel of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 79. After battling cancer for many years, Carven died peacefully with his beloved wife, Gloria, and their children by his side. Carven was born in Raleigh, NC on January 20, 1943,...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
ocala-news.com

Mini horse sworn in as honorary police officer in Ocala

Earlier this week, the Ocala Police Department welcomed a two-foot-tall miniature horse named Magic to its ranks. On Wednesday, Magic became the first mini horse to be sworn in as an honorary police officer for the City of Ocala. Though Magic may lack in law enforcement experience, she has been specially trained to provide emotional support to people in times of need.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County among finalists for national award

Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County, is one of five finalists from across the country competing for the Defender Service Awards in the “Veterans Outreach” category. Hundreds of organizations submitted videos to the Defender Service Awards and only five finalists were selected by the sponsors,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge

Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge, age 96, of Ocala passed away comfortably on October 19, 2022, at home with family by her side. Born in the Bronx on April 17, 1926, to William and Gladys Foulkes, Edythe and her husband moved from Long Island, New York to Ocala, Florida in 1973. A pro at shorthand, Edythe worked as a secretary for various organizations. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. Edythe was an active member of both St. John Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches while an Ocala resident, and was a lifelong supporter of Christian education. While her husband Alfred was still living, they enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome. Edythe enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Eighth Street Senior Center, and loved playing cards, bingo, and socializing. She loved her family with all of her heart, and was always cheering on her grandkids and great-grands throughout her life.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department seeks vendor to provide 300 uniforms

The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for an experienced vendor to provide durable and comfortable uniforms for the Ocala Police Department’s officers. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Monday, November 7 at 2 pm.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 North Central Florida fundraising charities are teaming up with Duke Energy to help customers tackle their bills. Duke Energy officials say that 20,000 dollars will go to both the United Way of Marion County and the United Way of North Central Florida. The donations will...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash

A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Colorful Evening Sky Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community

The evening sky brought a variety of colors over Ocala’s Summerglen Community as the sun was setting. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

