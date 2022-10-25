Edythe Lillian Rosenvinge, age 96, of Ocala passed away comfortably on October 19, 2022, at home with family by her side. Born in the Bronx on April 17, 1926, to William and Gladys Foulkes, Edythe and her husband moved from Long Island, New York to Ocala, Florida in 1973. A pro at shorthand, Edythe worked as a secretary for various organizations. A talented seamstress, she enjoyed making clothes for herself and her family. Edythe was an active member of both St. John Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches while an Ocala resident, and was a lifelong supporter of Christian education. While her husband Alfred was still living, they enjoyed traveling together in their motorhome. Edythe enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Eighth Street Senior Center, and loved playing cards, bingo, and socializing. She loved her family with all of her heart, and was always cheering on her grandkids and great-grands throughout her life.

