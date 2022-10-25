Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Connection to Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire; Victim ID'd
A 22-year-old from Manchester has been arrested after a man was shot to death Saturday near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced. Tyrese Harris is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Dzemal Cardakovic, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Manchester...
Mass. Woman Facing Charges After I-95 Crash Near State Line
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after she crashed her pickup truck overnight on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts state line, police said. According to New Hampshire State Police, Samantha Famolare was driving with a suspended license when she crashed her Chevrolet Silverado on I-95 south around 3:04 a.m. Sunday.
Manchester Police Investigating Suspicious Death Near Mall of New Hampshire
10/30/22 UPDATE: Officials have identified the victim who was shot to death, and announced a man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. A suspicious death investigation is underway Saturday in Manchester, near the Mall of New Hampshire, officials announced. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a...
19-Year-Old From Mass. Clocked Driving Over 120 MPH on NH Highway
A Massachusetts man was driving recklessly Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced. New Hampshire State Police say 19-year-old Jake Marley, of Boxford, Mass., was behind the wheel of a black BMW coupe around 7:25 a.m. when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 121 mph on I-95 south. The BMW was subsequently stopped in North Hampton, and Marley was summonsed for reckless operation.
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
At Vigil, Harmony Montgomery's Mom Says Next Step Is Finding Her Daughter's Body
Less than a week after Harmony Montgomery's father was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter, the little girl's mother says she won't be satisfied until her daughter's body is found. Crystal Sorey was among more than a dozen people who attended a vigil Saturday at Stark...
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
Salem Streets Frighteningly Busy Ahead of Halloween
It's been a big weekend in Salem, Massachusetts, ahead of Halloween on Monday. Visitors have been urged not to drive into the Witch City with so many ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. After two years of COVID, the city of Salem is seeing record crowds this October. On Friday,...
LIST: Street Closures, Parking Restrictions for Halloweekend in Salem
Halloween weekend is about to get underway in Salem, Massachusetts, and if tourism so far this month is any indication, it's going to be a busy one. The city is planning several road closures for Saturday and Monday. Closures may also go into effect Sunday if needed. On Saturday, Salem...
Record Crowds Expected in Salem This Halloween Weekend
Salem is seeing crowd sizes bigger than the city’s historic roads can handle – prompting Massachusetts officials to close down several major roadways and urge tourists not to drive to the Witch City ahead of Halloween. With more than 700,000 visitors during the month of October, Salem has...
Halloween Weekend Is Here. Here's How Salem Is Getting Ready
The weekend Salem, Massachusetts, waits for all year is finally here, and officials are getting ready to keep the city's tricks and treats running smoothly again. Mayor Kim Driscoll and Police Chief Lucas Miller spoke Friday about how Salem is preparing. "We have a lot of extra police, we depend...
