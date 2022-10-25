Read full article on original website
14news.com
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Moreland Park hosts 5K event in Erica Owen’s memory
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor. Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park...
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
Henderson Chamber hosting downtown trick or treating
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for the annual event in downtown Henderson. Officials with the Chamber of Commerce say it will be Monday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in the business district along Main Street.
Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
Kentucky organizations donate close to $1 million to benefit Western Ky. tornado relief
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As we near the 11 month anniversary of the deadly December storms, residents of Western Kentucky continue to rebuild their homes. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Sports Radio were able to present a check to Habitat for Humanity for just over $950,000 to benefit tornado relief.
Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids. Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m.,...
Owensboro Street Dept. declaring ‘War on Potholes’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a “War on Potholes” starting October 31 through November 11. During these two weeks, the public is being asked to call...
Newburgh residents wrap up spooky season at Downtown Newburgh Nights
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Businesses and shops stayed open late in Newburgh Friday night for Halloween fun during the Downtown Newburgh Nights event. Officials with Jennings Street Public House say the night included food from Lashbrooke’s Barbeque, Bruce Li and Sassy Sweets, and music on the deck from Lindsey Williams.
Honor Flight preparations begin in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Preparations are being made for the next honor flight for veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana put a call out to the community to provide letters or pictures for veterans. Schools, churches, and family members answered the call and wrote general and personal letters to those...
Haunted house raises money for veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of Hollywood Avenue tremble with fear before Howell Manor; a haunted house cared for by Alan Bedell. This year he’s raising money for veterans. “We put it together seven years ago,” Bedell said. From October 1 to Halloween, folks are invited to walk...
Honor Flight veterans attend meet and greet in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of veterans gathered together in downtown Evansville on Thursday ahead of the trip of a lifetime. A group of 86 veterans attended a meet-and-greet event at the Coliseum before embarking on the 13th Honor Flight of Southern Indiana to Washington D.C. These veterans from throughout...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
Evansville Parks Dept. hold 2nd open house for plan feedback
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Parks and Recreation held a second public input session at C.K. Newsome Center Wednesday evening. The community was invited to come out and talk to the city’s Parks Department and give feedback on what they need to improve on. Officials are updating the five-year...
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A renovation project in Princeton is officially underway. 14 News reported last year about a plan to renovate the old Greek’s Candy Store. According to the Downtown Princeton Indiana Facebook page, city officials held a launch event to commemorate the beginning of the construction on the building, which is slated to start on Thursday.
City leaders host discussion on domestic violence in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson organizations and law enforcement held a roundtable discussion on Wednesday about the rising cases of domestic violence in their community. Within the past year, the city of Henderson has reported over 1,300 domestic violence issues. The Chloe Randolph Organization, Henderson Police Department and other legal representatives sat down to come up with solutions to address this concern.
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
Traffic Alert: Section of Oak Hill to be resurfaced Monday & Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County officials say the multi-lane section of Oak Hill Road from Lynch Road to approximately Elmridge Drive will be partially milled and resurfaced. The work is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays in...
