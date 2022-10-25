Read full article on original website
Delonte West, former NBA player, arrested, booked on multiple charges over vehicle trespassing incident
Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested and booked on multiple charges in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the police received a call around 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 15 after witnesses said they saw West trying to get inside a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley after critical comments: 'It just hurt my heart'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson scorched the nets with four 3-pointers in the second half of Thursday night's 123-110 win over the Miami Heat, but after the game he set his sights on a different target. Before leaving the podium after fielding questions from the media,...
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Astros' Dusty Baker says the 2022 World Series having zero U.S.-born Black players 'looks bad' for baseball
This year's World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will likely feature zero U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. During a media availability session on Thursday, Astros manager Dusty Baker shared his thoughts on what that means for baseball. Baker told reporters it's not a...
CBS Sports
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals the one NFL rule he would change if he were in charge of the league
Roger Goodell doesn't sound like he's going to be stepping down as NFL commissioner any time soon, but if he does, and the league decides to put Joe Burrow in charge, there's one rule that the Bengals quarterback will be changing right away. During an interview with Colin Cowherd this...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
CBS Sports
Concerns starting to mount for Joel Embiid, struggling 76ers after 1-4 start to 2022-23 season
When the Philadelphia 76ers dropped their first two games of the 2022-23 season to two legitimate contenders in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the concern level was pretty low. It was the beginning of the season, and the Sixers were trying to incorporate several new pieces while those teams had the advantage of continuity. When the Sixers lost their third game of the season to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, eyebrows were raised, but the team then got the first win of the season over the upstart Indiana Pacers, and there was a sense of relief.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Game 1 of the World Series will be a pitchers' duel, plus other best bets for the weekend
Happy Friday, everybody! It's the start of an incredible weekend of sports, and tonight's newsletter has plenty of picks to get you through all of it. Not only do I have a pick for tonight's World Series opener, but I've got a college football pick ready for you, too. You know, something to sweat during commercials.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 roll
The Philadelphia Phillies look to stay hot as they try to win their first World Series title in 14 years when they take on the defending American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday. The Phillies (87-75) held off the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot, and then went on a tear, sweeping St. Louis 2-0, bouncing the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS, and dominating the San Diego Padres 4-1 in the NLCS. Philadelphia has gone 13-5 since Sept. 30, including 9-2 in the playoffs. The Astros (106-56), who last won the World Series in 2017, have been equally as impressive. Houston is 7-0 in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Nuggets vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Friday, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.4 points per matchup. The Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Ball Arena. Denver has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Utah and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 31 of last year.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Dean Marlowe: Expected to start Sunday
Marlowe is expected to start at strong safety in the absence of Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) during Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Hawkins picked up a concussion during Atlanta's Week 7 loss to Cincinnati and was ruled out for Sunday's contest at the beginning of the week. Marlowe, who'll be making his 17th NFL start, played 15 defensive snaps in Hawkins' absence against the Bengals but figures to see an expanded role versus the Panthers. Across his last 38 appearances, Marlowe has totaled 96 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited in practice
Waddle (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's the same injury that had Waddle listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh, in which he caught four of five targets for 88 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He'll likely play through the injury again Sunday in Detroit, though Tyreek Hill has seen far more targets than Waddle ever since the 23-year-old started making regular appearances on the injury report (first with a groin injury and now the ailing shoulder).
CBS Sports
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs one year after drafting wide receiver 20th overall
Just one year -- and 12 game appearances -- into his Giants career, Kadarius Toney is headed elsewhere. Drafted No. 20 overall by New York in 2021, the former Florida wide receiver has been acquired by the Chiefs, as first reported by theScore and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Adam Gotsis: Not with team for Week 8
Gotsis (not injury related) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos. Gotsis landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant and didn't travel with the team to Denver, but his absence is being listed as not injury related. He played over 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of the first six games of the season before not seeing the field at all in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: DNP on Thursday
Golladay (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) getting shipped to Kansas City on Thursday, Golladay now is the only injured wide receiver on the Giants' active roster. Golladay hasn't made any noticeable progress in his recovery from a knee injury, so a fourth DNP in a row seems likely Sunday at Seattle, especially with the team's Week 9 bye on the horizon.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Eligible for April 20 debut in 2023
Tatis (shoulder/wrist) will be eligible to make his 2023 debut April 20 in Arizona in the Padres' series opener with the Diamondbacks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis was handed an 80-game suspension Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and since the Padres' recent...
