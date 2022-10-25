ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Short-handed Hornets meet offensive-minded Knicks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08X2Pq_0im6EHVn00

Now that the Charlotte Hornets have shown they can win without some of their key players, the next step is to prove it’s not a fluke.

The next chance will come on the road Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

With injuries to LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin, the Hornets won their most-recent game 126-109 at Atlanta on Sunday.

“You can always win a game in this league if you have the right approach, right attitude and you play the right way,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

The Knicks are getting key production from guard Jalen Brunson, who has been directing the New York offense in an efficient manner.

“He has such a strong demeanor and a strong face,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

New York has been fluid offensively for much of the first week of the season. That’s something that could continue to develop.

“It’s not one guy dancing and holding the ball,” Thibodeau said. “And they were taking turns shooting it.”

Brunson has averaged 7.0 assists per game to go with 17.7 points. Julius Randle is New York’s leading scorer and rebounder at 21.3 and 9.7, respectively.

New York’s pace has kept opponents on alert, and that has led to some notable stretches at both ends of the court.

“It’s critical to have a great defense,” Thibodeau said.

The Knicks will aim to be disruptive against the Hornets, who could be trying to put together some new pieces and various combinations.

With the backcourt health concerning for the Hornets, Charlotte will have to lean into its depth.

Guard Dennis Smith Jr., who was signed by the Hornets shortly before the beginning of the season, would be tasked with more responsibility. Smith played parts of three seasons with the Knicks, with the latter half of the 2018-19 season among his best stretches as a pro in a season when he averaged 14.7 points per game for New York.

Smith, who supplied a team-best six assists in the victory over the Hawks, has scored in double figures in every game this season. He has averaged 13.3 points per outing.

Rozier, who is listed as day-to-day since exiting the second game of the season with an ankle injury, had been Charlotte’s leading scorer and top assist man through two games. Ball has been out since sustaining an ankle injury in the preseason.

Backup center Nick Richards has been efficient for the Hornets, going 9-for-9 from the field at Atlanta. He finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

The Hornets, who are 2-0 in road games, don’t want to be satisfied by the solid victory at Atlanta.

“I hope that we don’t as a collective, feel like we’ve done anything, because we haven’t,” Charlotte guard Kelly Oubre Jr. said. “It was a bigger challenge for us to come in here and stay locked in and focused on the game plan.”

Oubre scored a team-high 24 points at Atlanta.

This will be Charlotte’s third road game among its first four contests. The Knicks are 2-0 at home.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
WREG

Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy