Christian Louboutin Introduces New Category of Children’s Shoes and Pet Accessories

Christian Louboutin is introducing a new category of children’s shoes and pet accessories.

Within the collection, called LoubiFamily, the line includes kids’ Mary Janes and sneakers, as well as dog collars and leashes. It also has its own unique universe featuring comic book cartoon characters Superloubi, Wonderloubi, and Pilou the Lemur, who can be seen as whimsical prints on styles representing the designer’s imaginary childhood world of adventure and excitement.

There’s also adult sizing to match.

To celebrate the new product category, LoubiFamily will pre-launch exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York today and on christianlouboutin.com on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Additionally, Saks New York is celebrating the launch with a public appearance by the desiger himself today. A special window installation will also be on display from Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 30.

Then, on Nov. 3 at 4 p.m, ET, Louboutin will host a virtual event on Saks’ digital events platform, Saks Live, to give viewers a behind the scenes look at the making of LoubiFamily and his favorite items from the collection.

Retail prices range from $245 to $395 for babies and $445 to $775 for kids, with some exceptional, crystal-paved sneakers topping out at $2,445. Pet collars, harnesses, and leashes, meanwhile, run from $290 to $620 and from $1,190 to $1,490 for special pieces with crystal elements. Toys are priced from $90 to $250, with pet carrier bags ranging from $1,790 to $2,390.

The collection will be available for purchase on saks.com starting Nov. 2. And in Los Angeles, Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills will have a pop-up dedicated to LoubiFamily from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In other Louboutin news, the legendary designer will be recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 30.