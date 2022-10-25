Tigers talk getting some R&R during the bye week

After eight long weeks of practice, preparation and a series of physical wins, Clemson is looking forward to some rest and relaxation this weekend. With eight straight wins under the Tigers’ belt, they have received a well-deserved bye week.

Defensive end K.J. Henry shared with the media on Monday what this week will look like for him.

“I’m about to take so many naps this week,” Henry said. “It’s about to be amazing. Just getting to work on us. Obviously, Notre Dame is the next opponent, but I will be honest with you, I am going to spend this next week focusing on myself becoming better and us growing as a defense. Not even worried about the opponent — worried about the little things, the fundamentals, the things coaches are going to harp on, fixing the small things.”

Henry was candid that he was in need of quite a few naps in the upcoming week, but also emphasized the need to focus on fixing the little details within the defensive unit. He believes that to be able to perform at its best against Notre Dame, the team will need to focus on improving the little details. It’s not so much what Notre Dame brings, but how Clemson as a team prepares, that will be the difference maker in the game.

The focus and attention to the small details prior to the Notre Dame game emphasized by Henry was reiterated by defensive back Andrew Mukuba.

“Obviously, it will take a lot of focus, a lot of studying,” Mukuba said. “I feel like it’s a good thing that we have this bye week, we have more time to watch more film. Just work on what we need to work on, but it’s definitely going to take a lot of focus, because they’re a good team. Once again, have everyone on the same page, because I feel like that’s something we lack sometimes, that’s communicating that everyone’s on the same page. I feel like if we have everyone on the same page on defense, we really dominate for real.”

The sophomore, who is fresh off a dislocated elbow, said the focus for him is more mental than anything else. Mukuba detailed that when the defensive unit can communicate efficiently, that’s when it plays cohesive football.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t also be catching up on some rest during the bye week as well.

“Me and K.J. probably have the same schedule, get a couple of naps in,” Mukuba said. “Get a couple naps in, some sleep, some rest. That’s important, but yes that’s probably what I’m going to do to.”

Rest and recovery will actually be a critical component for Dabo Swinney’s team as it is headed into the latter stages of the regular season. A week filled with recovery and attention to the small details will be a good preparation for the Tigers’ next test against the Fighting Irish.