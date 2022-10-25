Read full article on original website
What does a pumpkin have in common with a zonkey? It turns out: quite a lot. We don't typically associate the two: Zonkey is the term for a rarely-seen zebra-donkey hybrid, while pumpkins are associated with Halloween jack-o'-lanterns, delicious desserts and trendy beverages. Yet just as a donkey can breed with a zebra to create a zonkey, so too can different types of pumpkin cross-breed with each other to create vegetables with unique designs. One of those crossbreeds involves being covered in warts.
Be Your Own Barista: How To Make Espresso Without An Espresso Machine
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents What Is Espresso, Anyway? How To Make Espresso Without an Espresso Machine How To Froth Milk Without an Espresso Machine Other Equipment To Consider Espresso is one of the best ways to drink coffee, but there’s a reason most people head to the coffee shop when they want a cappuccino or latte. Espresso machines are expensive, take up a lot of space, and they can be tricky to use. The good news for espresso lovers is that you can get close to...
