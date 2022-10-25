Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing
Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Receives Nearly $2 Million from San Manuel and County to Renovate Speicher Park
The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million for the project and the County of San...
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
CHOC seeing record-setting respiratory virus pediatric cases alongside nation
Doctors say the influx of patients is largely due to the spike in respiratory virus cases in children, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and rhino and enterovirus, which spread through droplets and respiratory secretions.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Northgate Market to open a big, new California store while closing two smaller ones
Mexican grocer Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening a new store in Santa Ana, California, early next month, while closing two nearby markets around the same time, the retailer announced earlier this month. The company has spent more than $25 million on the new store, a former Stater Bros. location, according...
gosbcta.com
SB Connect Shuttle Provides a Safe, Easy Connection between San Bernardino Transit Center and Downtown Offices and Courts
Every day, thousands of people travel to Downtown San Bernardino – County employees, customers of County services, jurors and others who need to get to Superior Court. Starting this week, public transportation will deliver them right to their destination – easily and safely. The new SB Connect shuttle...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
aclusocal.org
Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA
CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
iecn.com
Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos activities in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton
Looking for a free family-fun event in the Inland Empire this spooky season? We have you covered. Here are our top four Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos picks just for you. Día de los Muertos 2022 – Saturday October 29th. 11 AM to 4 PM. CSUSB –...
