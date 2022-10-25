ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

calexicochronicle.com

County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing

Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods.   "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to spruce up parks

Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
