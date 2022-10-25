Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
WTVC
MedicareMisty: It's open enrollment time!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Misty Bolt says it's open enrollment time! MedicareMisty is not only honored to contribute to bettering the people's livelihood, but also be a part of First Responder's Day. Stay connected with MedicareMisty. (423) 240-0794. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WDEF
Search Still on for Rossville Murder Suspect
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- On August 1, Dakota Bradshaw was murdered at his home on East Peachtree Street in Rossville. Three suspects are already in custody, but one is still one on the loose. That suspect is 26 year old Darius Devon Woods of Chattanooga. He is a known gang member...
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
murfreesboro.com
Man Wanted for Forging Checks at Home Depot
Do you know this man? MPD detectives would like to talk to him about a forgery of a check. A stolen $4,740.21 check was used to purchase a TORO zero-turn lawn mower at a Chattanooga Home Depot on September 19. The person of interest was wearing a fluorescent t-shirt and was captured on surveillance purchasing the mower and loading it onto a trailer attached to a pickup truck. The check belonged to Management Marketing Concepts, a property management and rental company in Murfreesboro. If you have any information that would be helpful in solving this case, please contact Det. Rice at 629-201-5550.
WATE
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
WTVC
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
WTVC
Getting funky with Lil Mama's Chicago Style Hoagy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has a new hot spot with some great eats! We got to visit this new eatery and see what all they have. It's a fun and funky 90's theme Chicago Style Hoagies. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
WTVC
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
mcnewstn.com
Marion Departments among several to receive TN American Water grants
– Tennessee American Water has awarded, through its Firefighting Support Grant program, over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, and Sequatchie Counties in Tennessee, and Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties in Georgia. The grants provide supplemental funding to fire and emergency organizations supporting Tennessee American Water’s service areas.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Hixson vs. East Hamilton. East Hamilton finishes the season unbeaten in Region 3-AAAA.
WTVC
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Comments / 0