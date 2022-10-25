Read full article on original website
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Girls soccer South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament first round: Bishop Eustace advances
Mia Abbey scored two goals to lead sixth-seeded Bishop Eustace past 11th-seeded Moorestown Friends in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B Tournament in Pennsauken. Bishop Eustace (6-7-2) led 2-0 at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 23-4. Erin Moriarty also had a goal with Madi Marbach and...
Northern Highlands begins title defense with victory over Montgomery for second year in a row
As the defending sectional champion, Northern Highlands knows it enters the state tournament this year with a target on its back. That target was the size of a boulder against Montgomery, a team Northern Highlands beat by a 61-14 score to open the postseason a season ago. With Montgomery being much improved this year, Northern Highlands knew it would have to match some big Montgomery intensity from the onset.
Football: Westwood defeats Hanover Park in North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jack Dugan recorded 20 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns for second-seeded Westwood as it shut down seventh-seeded Hanover Park 34-0 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Washington Township to improve to 9-0. Dugan opened up the scoring for Westwood with an 80-yard...
Field hockey: Larson leads Montclair past Northern Highlands
Sophomore Eliza Larson scored a fourth-quarter goal as Montclair squeezed by Northern Highlands 1-0 in Montclair. Junior Hannah Saraisky assisted on Larson’s goal for Montclair (15-4), which won its fifth straight game. Senior goalie Isabel Ginns made three saves. Montclair is the top seed in the North Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Montgomery in the first round on Tuesday.
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Girls soccer: Bernards defeats Morris Tech - North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals
Jane Stauffer tallied two goals for seventh-seeded Bernards as it defeated second-seeded Morris Tech 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament in Denville. Bernards (13-4) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before scoring two more goals in the second half while holding Morris Tech...
Football: No. 7 Delsea notches win against Deptford in SJG3 first round
Top-seeded Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Deptford, 48-13, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Franklinville. With the win, Delsea (9-0) faces fifth-seeded Camden Eastside in the semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m. Delsea led Deptford at halftime,...
Football: Shawnee tops Ocean City in South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal (PHOTOS)
Joe Papa threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Ethan Krauss had two TD receptions as fourth-seeded Shawnee overpowered fifth-seeded Ocean City in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Medford. Shawnee will visit top-seeded Hammonton in the semifinal on Friday. Papa connected...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic scores 57 in victory over Curtis (NY) - HS football recap
Red Bank Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a five-point deficit to emphatically beat Curtis (NY), 57-36, in Red Bank. A Jekyll and Hyde performance saw a tight first half open up into a scoring-rout, seeing Red Bank Catholic (8-1) score 26 second half points, which included five of their six total rushing touchdowns.
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: West Essex comes out firing in win over Paramus in N2G3 first round
Third-seeded West Essex scored in a hurry to beat sixth-seeded Paramus, 41-14, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in North Caldwell. The Knights next take on second-seeded Cranford on the road. West Essex (6-3) scored 28 points in the first quarter....
Football: Cedar Creek uses big second half to cruise past Timber Creek in CJG3 quarterfinal
Billy Smith threw two touchdowns and ran for another as sixth-seeded Cedar Creek took down third-seeded Timber Creek in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs. Cedar Creek (4-6) will advance to take on second-seeded Camden in the semifinal round next Friday. Timber Creek (6-4) got...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Thompson’s hat trick leads Parsippany Hills to win over Parsippany - Field Hockey
Jada Thompson scored a hat trick to lead Parsippany Hills to an 8-1 win over Parsippany, in Parsippany. With the game tied 1-1 after the first quarter, Parsippany Hills (4-11-2) scored four second quarter goals to build a big lead and go up 5-1 at halftime. The Redhawks scored three...
Sparta and Kittatinny play to tie - Field hockey recap
Orianna Bennett and Abby Albert were strong in net for both sides as Sparta and Kittatinny ended in a 1-1 tie in Newton. After a scoreless first half, Hannah Ellicott gave Kittatinny (7-11-1) the lead with a third quarter goal. Laney Keates was credited with the assist. Sparta (6-9-3) answered...
Football: Willingboro takes decisive win over New Providence in CJ2 quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Willingboro rolled to a 52-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Willingboro. Willingboro (4-5) will face top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. Lamar Best contributed to the Chimeras’ win by lobbing...
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
