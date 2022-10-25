ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Northern Highlands begins title defense with victory over Montgomery for second year in a row

As the defending sectional champion, Northern Highlands knows it enters the state tournament this year with a target on its back. That target was the size of a boulder against Montgomery, a team Northern Highlands beat by a 61-14 score to open the postseason a season ago. With Montgomery being much improved this year, Northern Highlands knew it would have to match some big Montgomery intensity from the onset.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Larson leads Montclair past Northern Highlands

Sophomore Eliza Larson scored a fourth-quarter goal as Montclair squeezed by Northern Highlands 1-0 in Montclair. Junior Hannah Saraisky assisted on Larson’s goal for Montclair (15-4), which won its fifth straight game. Senior goalie Isabel Ginns made three saves. Montclair is the top seed in the North Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Montgomery in the first round on Tuesday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta and Kittatinny play to tie - Field hockey recap

Orianna Bennett and Abby Albert were strong in net for both sides as Sparta and Kittatinny ended in a 1-1 tie in Newton. After a scoreless first half, Hannah Ellicott gave Kittatinny (7-11-1) the lead with a third quarter goal. Laney Keates was credited with the assist. Sparta (6-9-3) answered...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy